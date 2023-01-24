Starship Rocket Gobbles Up 10 Million Pounds of Fuel Just to See If It Can

I bet not many of you missed hearing the combination of words “wet dress rehearsal test.” This is the phrase that haunted the sleepless nights of space enthusiasts throughout 2022, as NASA was fighting like hell to keep the propellant of the Artemis I mission from leaking because of various issues. And now the words are used for the first time in connection with perhaps the most exciting space exploration effort of the new year: Starship.

6 photos