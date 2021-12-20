Star Wars: The Old Republic Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Year-Long Event

I’ve been flirting with Star Wars: The Old Republic for a few years now but couldn’t really get into it due to the obsolete game engine and combat mechanics. However, there are many fans of the franchise that play BioWare’s religiously, otherwise it would have lived for so long.
Today marks an incredible milestone for the MMORPG: its 10-year anniversary. Although players would have been happier celebrating the achievement by playing the Legacy of the Sith update, which was supposed to be free to all subscribers, the number of events happening around the anniversary is quite impressive.
During its 10-year run, Star Wars: The Old Republic received nearly 300 patches and is about to get its 8th major expansion. In our previous livestreams, BioWare has given players a look into where the upcoming Legacy of Sith expansion will take them, including some new characters who will be joining their adventures.
Here is a whole variety of activities currently running both in and out of the game from December 2021 through January 2022:
Cartel Market sales:
Star Wars: The Old Republic’s upcoming expansion is supposed to lay the groundwork for even more updates that will be made throughout the next year and beyond. These updates will be split into two big categories – content and modernization. Legacy of the Sith has been delayed early this month and is now set for release on February 15, 2022.
- SWTOR anniversary gun charm in Apex Legends - Available through February 15, 2022
- Life Day is running from December 14, 2021, to January 11, 2022
- Our annual Anniversary event is running for an entire year, from December 14, 2021, to January 2023
- The anniversary vendor has all existing rewards and, new rewards will be added starting in 7.0
- Our Double XP event starts today and will run to January 4, 2022
- Feast of Prosperity will run from January 11, 2022, to February 1, 2022
- From December 20, 2021, to January 3, 2022: Seasonal items will be available; 75% off all Collection Unlocks
- From December 20, 2021, to December 27, 2021: 50% off all Armor Sets; 50% off Character Slots
- From December 27, 2021, to January 3, 2022: 50% off all Mounts and Stronghold Decorations
