Star Citizen Brings Back Two Major Events for a Limited Time, Free Fly Goes Live

Cloud Imperium Games is making their space MMO free for a limited time and brings back two events popular among players: Jumptown 2.0 and Ninetails Lockdown. Just like Free Fly, the two events will only be available for a limited time, so if you want to try them again, you’ll only have a week to do so.
During the Free Fly event, Star Citizen will be free to download and play, including free access to a wide array of ships, discounts for select Starter Packages, new Referral Bonuses, and more. The Free Fly event is scheduled to begin on February 17 and will run through February 25. Players can enjoy testing the following ships for free:
In the Ninetails Lockdown event, players can choose to side with the Ninetails gang or ally themselves with the security forces as they battle to end or continue the lockdown of a space station under the control of Crusader Security.
Throughout the Free Fly event, Star Citizen veterans who share their referral code will receive a bonus 5,000 aUEC, and free Lodestone armor and sniper rifle set from Quirinus Tech and Gemini. Also, pilots looking to add new ships to their hangars or acquire a Starter Pack can also take advantage of limited time discounts.
In related news, Cloud Imperium Games announced that the game will receive a rework of the Grav-Lev physics, the Drake Cutlass Steel dropship, and brand new bounties across the galaxy’s largest planets.
- RSI Aurora MR
- Origin 100i
- Consolidated Outland Nomad
- Drake Cutlass Black
- MISC Prospector
