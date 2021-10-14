Stanislaw Lem’s Sci-Fi Novel The Invincible Gets a Video Game Adaptation

The iconic, best-selling novel from the brilliant sci-fi author Stanislaw Lem, The Invincible is getting a video game adaptation, studio Starward Industries revealed today. It seems that Polish game developers have a taste for making games based on novels, but that’s probably thanks to the huge success of The Witcher series, which made CD Projekt RED a very popular (and rich) studio.
Along with the announcement, the team at Starward Industries released a teaser trailer that shows where the action takes place and a few of the characters. The Invincible story is set in an alternative retro-future timeline, where digital technology has no place.
Despite the fact that digital technology hasn’t been invented in that timeline, humanity has already conquered vast amounts of planets and ventured into many galaxies thanks to the analog technology, something that we can hardly believe it possible in this day and age.
The eerie trailer introduces Dr. Yasna and Astrogator Novik, the protagonists of the game, as they try to escape from the mysterious planet Regis III. As a scientist onboard an interstellar scientific expedition, you are suddenly thrown into a life-or-death rescue mission, as you have to find missing crew members using your space equipment, while relying on your deductive skills and instincts to survive the planet.
The mysterious Regis III hides terrifying secrets, so it’s up to the protagonist to piece together the fate of the crew and understand what really happens on the planet.
According to developers, The Invincible will feature multiple story paths and endings, and it will play like a cinematic adventure thriller. You’ll be faced with choices throughout the entire playthrough, so your decisions will shape the relationship with the characters you meet, as well as the end of the non-linear story.
The Invincible doesn’t have a release date yet, but Starward Industries did say it’s in development for PC, Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5, and that it will come out sometime in 2022.
