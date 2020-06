Automotive concept and design artist Al Yasid – a.k.a. Yasid Design on Instagram – thinks otherwise. “I still can’t get used to this C8 to be honest. Usually cars would grow on me but for some reason this one still fails to,” he said about the midship model from Bowling Green. “Still a good car, yes, great value too but that rear end and God awful side still aren’t working for me.”As you can tell from the following rendering, an over-the-top widebody kit would make the Stingray a better-looking machine in Yasid's view. However, those wheels and the stancing leave much to be desired considering how the C8 is used by its owners. Some people track the car, yes, but all of them drive on public roads where potholes may pose a bit of a problem to a low car.On the other hand, we also must highlight that stancing is a rolling expression of the vehicle’s owner. It’s a different affair from modifying an engine for more power or from a lift kit for off-roading, but nevertheless, it all boils down to the same thing. Namely, the desire to make one’s car unique.Function isn’t of the essence here, but creativity. You know, form over function. Therefore, we should appreciate the diversity of the aftermarket world instead of taking sides and bickering among ourselves.Lest we forget, General Motors is going to widen and lower the C8 with the Z06 and ZR1. Both performance-oriented models feature super-sticky rubber and a totally different engine from the Stingray – a rev-happy V8 with a flat-plane crank as opposed to the good ol’ small-block plant.LT6 is how the engine in the Z06 is reportedly called, featuring 5.5 liters of displacement. By adding two turbochargers, the powerplant in the ZR1 may be known as the LT7 based on a leaked CAD rendering