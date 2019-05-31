autoevolution

Stanced Rolls-Royce Cullinan Looks Like a Fancy Brick, Has a V8

31 May 2019, 20:03 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Nowadays, the rendering side of the world wide web enjoys more traction than ever. Basically, no machine is safe, from icons to contemporary luxury machines and supercars. Well, the freshest example of this comes from the Rolls-Royce Cullinan sitting before us.
19 photos
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe
Given the extreme transformations involved in such renderings, such as chopped tops, the take we have here could almost be considered moderate.

Then again, it would be difficult to use such a label for this Roller - just look at the thing and you'll understand.

In fact, the transformation has also seen the 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 heart of the Goodwood SUV being removed. Instead, the Brit has been gifted with a naturally aspirated V8 (can you imagine the soundtrack of that engine pulling the behemoth along?), with the individual throttle bodies being visible.

The work comes from digital artist Yasid Oozeear, who constantly likes to challenge norms and conventions. In fact, the pixel master delivered a brief message along with the render:

"Another revision of a previous model, the Cullinan. A new opening at the rear with slats, new and more implemented diffuser. And of course I had to mess with its power plant," we are being told.

At this point, it's a bit late to talk about purists being worried about the newfound form of the Cullinan. In fact, with this being Rolls-Royce's first SUV, the project was an opinion splitter from its inception.

Nevertheless, in case anybody is worried about the microscopic ground clearance, you should know the air suspension means this Rolls can still ride high.

Now, if you feel that renders such as the one sitting before us are extreme, you should check out real-world projects of the sort, like this front-engined Porsche 911 rat rod.

P.S.: Make sure to use the swipe feature of the social media post below.


Rolls-Royce Cullinan Rolls-Royce rendering SUV pic of the day
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Manipulated Into Liking Cars 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
ROLLS-ROYCE models:
ROLLS-ROYCE Silver DawnROLLS-ROYCE Silver Dawn CompactROLLS-ROYCE CullinanROLLS-ROYCE Cullinan LuxuryROLLS-ROYCE PhantomROLLS-ROYCE Phantom LuxuryROLLS-ROYCE Phantom CoupeROLLS-ROYCE Phantom Coupe LuxuryROLLS-ROYCE PhantomROLLS-ROYCE Phantom LuxuryAll ROLLS-ROYCE models  
 
 