Stanced Rolls-Royce Cullinan Looks Like a Fancy Brick, Has a V8

Nowadays, the rendering side of the world wide web enjoys more traction than ever. Basically, no machine is safe, from icons to contemporary luxury machines and supercars. Well, the freshest example of this comes from the Rolls-Royce Cullinan sitting before us.
Given the extreme transformations involved in such renderings, such as chopped tops, the take we have here could almost be considered moderate.
Then again, it would be difficult to use such a label for this Roller - just look at the thing and you'll understand.
In fact, the transformation has also seen the 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 heart of the Goodwood SUV being removed. Instead, the Brit has been gifted with a naturally aspirated V8 (can you imagine the soundtrack of that engine pulling the behemoth along?), with the individual throttle bodies being visible.
The work comes from digital artist Yasid Oozeear, who constantly likes to challenge norms and conventions. In fact, the pixel master delivered a brief message along with the render:
"Another revision of a previous model, the Cullinan. A new opening at the rear with slats, new and more implemented diffuser. And of course I had to mess with its power plant," we are being told.
At this point, it's a bit late to talk about purists being worried about the newfound form of the Cullinan. In fact, with this being Rolls-Royce's first SUV, the project was an opinion splitter from its inception.
Nevertheless, in case anybody is worried about the microscopic ground clearance, you should know the air suspension means this Rolls can still ride high.
Now, if you feel that renders such as the one sitting before us are extreme, you should check out real-world projects of the sort, like this front-engined Porsche 911 rat rod.
P.S.: Make sure to use the swipe feature of the social media post below.
