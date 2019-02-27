autoevolution

Stanced Lamborghini Diablo Rendered with Widebody Kit Looks Savage

27 Feb 2019, 15:07 UTC ·
by
Nowadays, the pixel side of the world wide web is more effervescent than ever, which means we end up with all sorts of renderings that can be even wilder than one's dreams. Let's take the Lamborghini that brought us here, for instance. The appearance of this Diablo has been taken far, far away from its factory look.
There are two main ingredients that define the personality change of the V12 toy. The first has to do with the stance of the car. Judging by how it hugs the asphalt, the Ranging Bull has been gifted with an air suspension. In real life, such mod fitted to a supercar might require a few bits, such as the control arms, to be changed, but this is another story for another time).

Of course, the aggressive camber angle is there and even though we've seen wilder values at car meets, we have to admit we're not big fans of this.

Then we have the widebody approach. As opposed to most Lamborghini kits that show up these days, the one we have here seems to bring solutions borrowed from the racing world, which are aimed at generating downforce rather than turning heads. So we can only salute the initiative.

Oh, and the kind of LED craze you'd find on Tokyo-roaming Lamborghinis seems to be missing, which is a good thing, at least in our book.

Speaking of which, the render comes from Khyzyl Saleem. We're talking about a digital artist whose work we shared on multiple occasions, as the aficionado loves to mess with automotive icons (here's another sample of his visual stunts, one that involves a RWB Porsche 911 hearse).

P.S.: Please use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below to enjoy the full visual might of the render, as the said pixel artist has portrayed the supercar from two distinct angles.


 

Another look at my ruined Diablo, was so excited to test out some new HDRIs that my bro @s.pphoto very kindly gave to me! Thank you so much man! Go check out his Gumroad link to buy your own HDRI's, they're prety damn sick! ❤ @kazuki_crossglow #art #design #3d #lamborghini #diablo #stanced #airliftperformance #khyzylsaleem #kyza #ks #LTO #livetooffend #blacklist #carlifestyle #Speedhunters #slammedenuff #stancenation

A post shared by Khyzyl Saleem (@the_kyza) on Feb 20, 2019 at 9:03am PST

lamborghini diablo Lamborghini V12 rendering cool pic of the day
