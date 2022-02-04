Stanced, Bagged Mercedes-Benz E-Class Turns Dope Estate in Virtual Pearl White

According to reports, Mercedes-Benz will soon end sales of its station wagons. Doomed or not, these practical family workhorses deserve a little love from time to time. Even with a subtle JDM twist.
Oddly enough, if we are to believe the rumor mill, it is not crossovers, SUVs, and trucks the ones that are responsible for sending T-Modells (the German designation for Mercedes estates) away to greener car Valhalla pastures. Instead, Mercedes wants more money and personnel focused on electromobility. As well as autonomous driving.
Allegedly, after the premium German automaker retired the CLS Shooting Brake, its smaller CLA Shooting Brake sibling will follow suit quickly, even before 2025. Going towards the 2030s, there will be just one last Mohican, the E-Class station wagon. A model that will represent a beautiful swan song if our exclusive rendering gets its way.
Alas, we are not here to discuss the future. Instead, let us have a look into the not-so-distant W/S212-series Mercedes-Benz E-Class past. With help from Musa Rio Tjahjono, the virtual artist better known as musartwork on social media. Who continues to make everything look JDM, including this German station wagon.
Interestingly, just like it was the case with the prior Pastel Green Jeep Grand Wagoneer that rode CGI-wide and thoroughly slammed on forged RAYS Volk Racing TE37 forged wheels, this one also comes with a very subtle JDM stance. Naturally, given the love and past record of West Coast Customs’ Head Designer, we have come to suspect everything has to do with his passion for the Japanese car way of life.
Anyway, yours truly is also a self-appointed station wagon fan. So, there was no chance of missing the opportunity to show the world a Pearl White S212 (fourth-generation) Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate. Especially one that’s as ugly duckling as the pre-refresh model, now transformed into the CGI swan it always deserved to be.
Complete with a bagged suspension setup, shiny and chromed VIP Modular, “a simple lip kit,” as well as the proper stance to make it a digital hoot to drive.
