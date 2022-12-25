STAN the Airbag Backpack Might Look Ridiculous, But It Will Save Your Life in an Accident

More on this:

1 IIHS Introduces New Crash Test That Focuses on Back-Seat Safety

2 Faulty Takata Airbag Causes Another Fatality in the U.S., NHTSA Issues Urgent Warning

3 Looking To Grab the Bicycle Safety Bull by the Horns? Here Are Some Ideas To Start With

4 Two Swedish Companies Are Working on Developing a Bike Helmet With Integrated Airbag

5 The Grow-It-Yourself Bike Helmet Grows as You Grow, Is Sustainable