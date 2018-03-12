SsangYong Unveils European Musso Pickup Truck in Geneva

Fresh on the trail of the newly launched Rexton, the Musso presents itself as practically the same car, but with a different name and body. It shares the same architecture and body-on-frame construction with the Rexton and, what’s more, it is powered by the same e-XDi220 engine.
Power output for the 2.2-liter turbo diesel is 181 ps at 4,000 rpm, while the maximum torque of 420Nm is available from 1,600 to 2,600 rpm. The engine can be paired with either a 6-speed manual or an Aisin 6-speed automatic.
The Musso rides on an all-wheel-drive system that delivers power permanently to the rear wheels and only when in need to the front ones.
Being a pickup, some of its most important features are the load-capacity ones. According to SsangYong Musso can carry 1 ton of cargo on its back, or it can tow anything weighing under 3.5 tons. The load deck has been designed to fit a standard Euro pallet.
The comfort of the passengers is ensured by several interior highlights, like the Nappa leather seats, DAB radio and Bluetooth connectivity, an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as wi-fi mirroring.
Safwety for the passengers and drives is ensured by up to six airbags and impact absorbing elements in the steering wheel and steering column.
The new Musso will be available starting this summer in the UK, with no apparent plans to launch it elsewhere on the European market for now. Pricing will be, say SsangYong, “competitive
.”
The Musso sits in Geneva at the SsangYong stand right next to the e-SIV concept
, a Level 2 autonomous car and the manufacturer’s fifth electric car concept since 2010.