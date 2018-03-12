autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2018 Geneva Motor Show  
 

SsangYong Unveils European Musso Pickup Truck in Geneva

12 Mar 2018, 8:09 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The European pickup truck market, still undefined and continuously growing, is about to heat up, as the latest competitor on the segment was revealed at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show: the SsangYong Musso.
10 photos
SsangYong MussoSsangYong MussoSsangYong MussoSsangYong MussoSsangYong MussoSsangYong MussoSsangYong MussoSsangYong MussoSsangYong Musso
Fresh on the trail of the newly launched Rexton, the Musso presents itself as practically the same car, but with a different name and body. It shares the same architecture and body-on-frame construction with the Rexton and, what’s more, it is powered by the same e-XDi220 engine.

Power output for the 2.2-liter turbo diesel is 181 ps at 4,000 rpm, while the maximum torque of 420Nm is available from 1,600 to 2,600 rpm. The engine can be paired with either a 6-speed manual or an Aisin 6-speed automatic.

The Musso rides on an all-wheel-drive system that delivers power permanently to the rear wheels and only when in need to the front ones.

Being a pickup, some of its most important features are the load-capacity ones. According to SsangYong Musso can carry 1 ton of cargo on its back, or it can tow anything weighing under 3.5 tons. The load deck has been designed to fit a standard Euro pallet.

The comfort of the passengers is ensured by several interior highlights, like the Nappa leather seats, DAB radio and Bluetooth connectivity, an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as wi-fi mirroring.

Safwety for the passengers and drives is ensured by up to six airbags and impact absorbing elements in the steering wheel and steering column.

The new Musso will be available starting this summer in the UK, with no apparent plans to launch it elsewhere on the European market for now. Pricing will be, say SsangYong, “competitive.”

The Musso sits in Geneva at the SsangYong stand right next to the e-SIV concept, a Level 2 autonomous car and the manufacturer’s fifth electric car concept since 2010.
SsangYong Musso ssangyong e-siv 2018 Geneva Motor Show pickup truck
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
On Electric Harleys and New Generations NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Booth Girls Have Cooties Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Immortal ICE King Autonomous Driving Levels Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
SSANGYONG models:
SSANGYONG Tivoli XLVSSANGYONG Tivoli XLV CrossoverSSANGYONG TivoliSSANGYONG Tivoli Medium SUVSSANGYONG Korando CSSANGYONG Korando C Medium SUVSSANGYONG KorandoSSANGYONG Korando Medium SUVSSANGYONG ChairmanSSANGYONG Chairman MediumAll SSANGYONG models  