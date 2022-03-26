Squeaky-Clean 1992 BMW R 100 GS Feels Seriously Thirsty for a Good Bit of Off-Road Fun

When you’ve got an R 100 GS in your garage, the urge to take it far off the beaten track is almost a daily occurrence.
BMW Motorrad’s rugged 1992 MY R 100 GS comes to life thanks to a carbureted 980cc boxer-twin power source, which is paired with a dry single-plate clutch mechanism and a five-speed transmission. The air-cooled mill hosts dual Bing inhalers, two valves per cylinder and a compression ratio of 8.5:1.
When the tachometer reads 6,500 revs, this nasty animal is capable of generating up to 60 hp at the crankshaft, while a solid torque output of 56 pound-feet (76 Nm) will be conjured lower down the rpm range. The engine’s oomph travels to the rear wheel by means of an enclosed driveshaft, and it can result in a top speed of 112 mph (181 kph).
Additionally, the R 100 GS is able to reach 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in no more than 4.8 seconds, and its dry weight is rated at 463 pounds (210 kg). The powertrain hardware lies inside a tubular steel duplex cradle frame, whose front end is supported by 40 mm (1.6 inches) leading-axle forks.
At six o’clock, the entire structure sits on a single preload-adjustable shock absorber found on the right-hand side of the rear 17-inch hoop. Stopping power comes from a solo brake rotor and a twin-piston Brembo caliper up north, along with a 200 mm (7.9 inches) drum module down south.
Since we’ve now covered the Beemer’s fundamentals, let’s talk more specifically about the specimen pictured above. Under previous ownership, this German stunner was fitted with several aftermarket components, such as a Spiegler front brake disc, stainless-steel Keihan exhaust headers and a Wedgetail ignition system, among other items.
The dual-sport Bavarian we’ve just inspected is going on the block at this very moment, so it could end up in your driveway if you act swiftly! You may submit your bids on the BaT (Bring a Trailer) platform until March 27, and a modest 5,000 bucks will be enough to put you in the lead – at least for now.
When the tachometer reads 6,500 revs, this nasty animal is capable of generating up to 60 hp at the crankshaft, while a solid torque output of 56 pound-feet (76 Nm) will be conjured lower down the rpm range. The engine’s oomph travels to the rear wheel by means of an enclosed driveshaft, and it can result in a top speed of 112 mph (181 kph).
Additionally, the R 100 GS is able to reach 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in no more than 4.8 seconds, and its dry weight is rated at 463 pounds (210 kg). The powertrain hardware lies inside a tubular steel duplex cradle frame, whose front end is supported by 40 mm (1.6 inches) leading-axle forks.
At six o’clock, the entire structure sits on a single preload-adjustable shock absorber found on the right-hand side of the rear 17-inch hoop. Stopping power comes from a solo brake rotor and a twin-piston Brembo caliper up north, along with a 200 mm (7.9 inches) drum module down south.
Since we’ve now covered the Beemer’s fundamentals, let’s talk more specifically about the specimen pictured above. Under previous ownership, this German stunner was fitted with several aftermarket components, such as a Spiegler front brake disc, stainless-steel Keihan exhaust headers and a Wedgetail ignition system, among other items.
The dual-sport Bavarian we’ve just inspected is going on the block at this very moment, so it could end up in your driveway if you act swiftly! You may submit your bids on the BaT (Bring a Trailer) platform until March 27, and a modest 5,000 bucks will be enough to put you in the lead – at least for now.