Squaredrop Forma Camper Is a Luxurious Hotel Room on Wheels, Looks Great From Every Angle

Easily towable, rugged, spacious, and futuristic-looking, the Forma camper is a squaredrop trailer designed to add class and style to your adventures.
When thinking about camping rigs, our brains automatically paint a picture of that teardrop trailer-specific rounded frame that’s been defining the camper design for years now. But more and more manufacturers are steering away from that and are coming up with newer, bolder, and more striking shapes. Latvia-based Forma Campers is one of those companies and its squaredrop trailer promises to make your on-road adventures stylish and enjoyable from each and every angle.
And speaking of angles, the design of the Forma camper is quite unique, with strange lines and angles that are not just meant to turn heads but also make the camping trailer compact and spacious at the same time. Overall, the camper has a futuristic and high-end look to it.
High-quality materials, obsessive attention to detail, and an elegant design make the Forma camper a truly luxurious hotel room on wheels, as boasted by the manufacturer. The camper has an overall length of 4060 mm (13.3 ft), a height of 2000 mm (6.5 ft), and a width of 1980 mm (6.5 ft). It has a net weight of 600 kg (1,322 lb).
With a dynamic-looking shape, Forma’s body is lightweight and made from sandwich composite panels with 1 mm (0.04”) aluminum outer layers and 28 mm (1.1”) of insulation. The body is supported by a galvanized steel frame and Forma is equipped with 16” alloy wheels. Customers can also opt for a front utility platform (with a ball hitch fixture) and a utility box.
Forma’s rear galley is as stylish as they get, with cabinets made from Baltic birch plywood and a veneer finish. It comes with a stainless steel countertop, a sink with fresh water tap, white/red dimmable LED lighting, a fridge, and a gas stove. The backsplash comes with 12V/230V and USB power outlets.
Forma features a wide entrance with a gull-wing, panoramic door, a spacious cabin, a foldable, full-size mattress (1.4 m x 2 m/4.6 ft x 6.5 ft), and a Thule roof vent. The vent and windows have blinders and mosquito nets. The cabinets inside are also made from veneered Baltic birch plywood and you’ve got the dimmable LED lights in here, too, along with a remote control that allows you to adjust them to your liking.
In its standard package, the Forma camper includes a 12V/80Ah battery and an external 230V power connection outlet. However, there’s also the option to upgrade to solar charging and an inverter.
With a starting price of approximately $16,950, the Forma squaredrop camper is now available on the manufacturer’s website. Contacting the company is the best thing to do if you want to get a personalized offer just for you.
