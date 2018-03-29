Spyshots: Undisguised 2019 Audi SQ2 Has Snow Camo and Four Tailpipes

More on this:

1 Audi SQ2 to Debut in 2018, Along With New A1 and Q3

2 Audi SQ2 Is the Little quattro That Could in Latest Spy Photos

3 Audi SQ2 Launch Depends on Demand for the Regular Q2

4 2017 Audi SQ2 Drops Hot Laps on the Nurburgring