autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2018 New York Auto Show  
 

Spyshots: Undisguised 2019 Audi SQ2 Has Snow Camo and Four Tailpipes

29 Mar 2018, 11:47 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Not as successful as Audi was probably expecting at first, the Q2 compact crossover is yet to show all the aces up its sleeves.
13 photos
2019 Audi SQ22019 Audi SQ22019 Audi SQ22019 Audi SQ22019 Audi SQ22019 Audi SQ22019 Audi SQ22019 Audi SQ22019 Audi SQ22019 Audi SQ22019 Audi SQ22019 Audi SQ2
The biggest one is probably the upcoming Audi SQ2 version, which was recently spotted without any camouflage by our spy photographers while undergoing some cold-weather testing.

The only piece of camo, sort of speak, is the massive amount of snow on the rear of one of the prototypes and the non-functioning wiper and/or rear window defroster, which also lets us know that the car is not precisely production-ready.

On the other hand, the somewhat oversized quad-exhaust tips remind us of another hot compact SUV from the Volkswagen Group, which is also based on the MQB platform – the recently unveiled Ateca Cupra.

Judging by this information, the 2019 Audi SQ2 will feature a turbocharged, 2.0-liter four-cylinder with around 300 PS, a 7-speed DSG gearbox and an FWD-based all-wheel-drive system tuned for better cornering.

Considering that the regular Q2 and Seat Ateca weigh about the same with similar engines, the SQ2 should also hit 100 kph (62 mph) in about 5.4 seconds and have a top speed of around 245 kph (152 mph).

For a sub-compact crossover, those are some pretty hefty numbers, not to mention that the 2.0 TSI engine is an excellent tuning platform and it's nowhere near its maximum output in stock form.

It's not entirely clear when the model is set to hit the European market, but a late 2018 date seems highly plausible. Since the regular Q2 hasn't been yet introduced on the U.S. market, it makes sense that Audi is waiting for the SQ2 to complete the lineup and bring both versions over the pond.

For the time being, the sporty crossover has no direct rival in sight, apart from other VAG models, so we think that it will probably have a pretty good run wherever and whenever it's going to be sold.
2019 audi sq2 Audi SQ2 Audi spyshots Audi Q2 MQB
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Booth Girls Have Cooties How to Tow a Trailer Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
AUDI models:
AUDI RS5 SportbackAUDI RS5 Sportback CompactAUDI A6AUDI A6 MediumAUDI A7 SportbackAUDI A7 Sportback LargeAUDI R8 V10 RWS SpyderAUDI R8 V10 RWS Spyder ExoticAUDI R8 V10 RWSAUDI R8 V10 RWS ExoticAll AUDI models  
 
 