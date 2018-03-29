Spyshots: Undisguised 2019 Audi SQ2 Has Snow Camo and Four Tailpipes

Not as successful as Audi was probably expecting at first, the Q2 compact crossover is yet to show all the aces up its sleeves.
The biggest one is probably the upcoming Audi SQ2 version, which was recently spotted without any camouflage by our spy photographers while undergoing some cold-weather testing.
The only piece of camo, sort of speak, is the massive amount of snow on the rear of one of the prototypes and the non-functioning wiper and/or rear window defroster, which also lets us know that the car is not precisely production-ready.
On the other hand, the somewhat oversized quad-exhaust tips remind us of another hot compact SUV from the Volkswagen Group, which is also based on the MQB platform – the recently unveiled Ateca Cupra.
Judging by this information, the 2019 Audi SQ2 will feature a turbocharged, 2.0-liter four-cylinder with around 300 PS, a 7-speed DSG gearbox and an FWD-based all-wheel-drive system tuned for better cornering.
Considering that the regular Q2 and Seat Ateca weigh about the same with similar engines, the SQ2 should also hit 100 kph (62 mph) in about 5.4 seconds and have a top speed of around 245 kph (152 mph).
For a sub-compact crossover, those are some pretty hefty numbers, not to mention that the 2.0 TSI engine is an excellent tuning platform and it's nowhere near its maximum output in stock form.
It's not entirely clear when the model is set to hit the European market, but a late 2018 date seems highly plausible. Since the regular Q2 hasn't been yet introduced on the U.S. market, it makes sense that Audi is waiting for the SQ2 to complete the lineup and bring both versions over the pond.
For the time being, the sporty crossover has no direct rival in sight, apart from other VAG models, so we think that it will probably have a pretty good run wherever and whenever it's going to be sold.
