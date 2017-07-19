autoevolution

Spyshots: Production Audi e-tron quattro Spied for the First Time

19 Jul 2017, 16:57 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
After two concepts and plenty of announcements regarding the Belgium factory where it will be built, the Audi e-tron quattro is finally entering its road testing phase.
14 photos
Spyshots: Production Audi e-tron quattro Spied for the First TimeSpyshots: Production Audi e-tron quattro Spied for the First TimeSpyshots: Production Audi e-tron quattro Spied for the First TimeSpyshots: Production Audi e-tron quattro Spied for the First TimeSpyshots: Production Audi e-tron quattro Spied for the First TimeSpyshots: Production Audi e-tron quattro Spied for the First TimeSpyshots: Production Audi e-tron quattro Spied for the First TimeSpyshots: Production Audi e-tron quattro Spied for the First TimeSpyshots: Production Audi e-tron quattro Spied for the First TimeSpyshots: Production Audi e-tron quattro Spied for the First TimeSpyshots: Production Audi e-tron quattro Spied for the First TimeSpyshots: Production Audi e-tron quattro Spied for the First TimeSpyshots: Production Audi e-tron quattro Spied for the First Time
Our spies stationed in Europe have just sent us the first images of the Tesla-rivalling electric crossover undergoing hot weather testing. The prototype is wearing full camouflage, but not those black trash bags they put over the top when automakers don't want you to know what's going on.

It's almost like Audi is telling us "look at this, it's not the same as the e-tron concept we showed at the 2015 IAA." And it's not. The overall design is a little bit more crisp, with hints from the new A8. It's even got the same LED strip connecting the taillights. Marc Lichte is clearly stamping his influence on the projects.

Some might say that the looks have been toned down from the design study. But we see it as taking it in another direction. German automakers have always shied away from EVs and hybrids that stand out. In fact, most of them are just regular versions of existing cars.

Audi is against the clock to produce a premium electric crossover. Jaguar might just beat them by a few months, but the competition won't reach the boiling point until Mercedes' EQ joins in.

The whole Volkswagen Group is going to use this modular EV platform, including Porsche. It's predicted that the e-tron quattro will have up to 500 kilometers of range, which frankly isn't amazing when you consider the Renault Zoe offers 400 for a lot less money. But this is the overly optimistic NEDC driving cycle we're talking about, and you'd be lucky to even come close in the real world.

The SUV will be announced in 2018 and will rely on existing fast-charging infrastructure in Europe, the U.S., and Asia. A year after that, a four-door coupe "Sportback" version will also be presented. Audi is rumored to have plans for a sedan as well, something slightly longer than the A3 to compete with the Tesla Model 3.
audi e-tron quattro Audi spyshots EV meb
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern