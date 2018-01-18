Spyshots: New Range Rover Coupe Shows Up as Two-Door Flagship

These days, Land Rover seems stronger than ever, with the company planning to take its model lineup further than ever before. And it's enough to zoom in on the Range Rover family to understand this. For one thing, the rumored Coupe incarnation of the RR has now been spied for the first time.

And we'll return with fresh spy media on this high-riding matter as soon as we get our keyboards on it. Nothing spells luxury quite like the appealing, unpractical silhouette of a two-door coupe and the Range Rover is on its way to receiving such a version.These days, the flagship status of the RR seems to be all about the wheelbase play. And while the SVAutobiography Long Wheelbase incarnation of the Brit rivals models such as the Bentley Bentayga, the upcoming Range Rover Coupe is more of a Bentley Continental GT rival.The test car we see here is covered in camouflage, with the prototype aiming to trick us into believing it maintains the standard model's four-door layout and yet the rear doors are faux.The Range Rover Coupe borrows the technical side of the normal model, so there shouldn't be any surprises in this are. The conversion is being honed with the help of the carmaker SVO (Special Vehicle Operations) department, which means you can expect plenty of customisation options that will allow each owner to play the spec game with grace.Upmarket move aside, the two-door incarnation of the Range Rover pays homage to the heritage of the terrain tamer. We'll remind you that, back in in 1970, the original RR was introduced as a two-door proposal.Since the transformation we're discussing here is not all that complex, we could see the Range Rover Coupe being officially introduced by the end of the year or in late 2019.And we'll return with fresh spy media on this high-riding matter as soon as we get our keyboards on it.