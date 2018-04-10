Spyshots: BMW X7 Interior Revealed by Prototype, Shows New Design Language

After nearly two decades of building crossovers, BMW is now ready to set foot on flagship SUV territory with the introduction of the X7. Following last year's X7 iPerformance Concept, the Bavarians are expected to deliver the production version of the high-riding machine in November, at the Los Angeles Auto Show.
BMW has made a tradition out of crafting production cars that remain faithful to the concepts that prefigurate them and the 2019 X7 will be no exception.
We've spied the X5's big brother on multiple occasions (the fourth-generation X5 is also making its debut this year, remember?) and the latest spyshots allow us to take a peek inside the machine.
For one thing, the 7 Series logo seen on the full digital dashboard is a mere indication of the fact that the two share a lot of components, so you shouldn't let this trick you into believing the interior sitting before you doesn't belong to the X7.
In fact, these images do much more than just revealing the dashboard and center console of the 2019 X7, since the bits and pieces seen here point out the cabin design direction of the automaker.
One of the main changes regarding the dash and center console layout involves the ignition migrating from the first to the latter, which results in a layout that is similar to those seen on Audi models. Also, the air vents have been redesigned, coming with a more futuristic look
As for the exterior design of the X7, the final testing stage of the prototypes means there's minimal camo, so we can get a pretty good idea of the production appearance of the model.
Some of the styling details are already here in final form, such as the front and the rear light clusters or the super-sized kidney grilles, with the latter expected to become opinion splitters.
Interestingly, one of the spyshots portrays the X7 next to the first-generation X3, with the size difference between the two being impressive.
While turbocharged straight-six units will make up the bulk of the sales, at least one plug-in hybrid version will be offered. The V8-animated M50i version has been confirmed (given the presence of performance details like the blue calipers, we could be looking at it in these spyshots). As for an all-out M version that would rival models like the Mercedes-AMG GLS63, we'd take such rumors with a grain of salt.
