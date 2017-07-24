autoevolution

Spyshots: Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Speester Gets Rained In at Nurburgring

Ever wondered what happens to roofless cars when the weather gets capricious? Well, the most recent answer to that question comes from the $1.7 million Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Speedster, which just got rained in at the Nurburgring.
After introducing the Volante (convertible) incarnation of the Vanquish Zagato last year, Gaydon is now working to complete the development of the Speedster model. The newcomer is set to be considerably more exclusive than the already-limited Volante - as opposed to the latter's 99-unit production run, the Brits are only expected to introduce 28 examples of the hump-packing model.

Now, before we go any further, allow us to mention that, if you zoom in on the images showing the said prototype's windshield frame, it seems like the vehicle does pack roof mounting points.

As such, we'll have to wait and see if the newcomer follows the no-roof footsteps of the 2003 Aston Martin DB AR1 or comes up with some form of protection against the elements.

The spyshots above showcase a pair of test cars, namely a Speedster and a Volante. However, unlike the Volante that debuted last year, the prototype we see here packs a small active rear wing, just like the Speedster - check out the Instagram post below to see the Volante tester with the roof down.

We'll once again ask you to zoom in on the spy pics and, carbon fiber eye candy aside, you'll notice a nice little message talking about a finger trap. Oh, and we also added the rendering of the model, which surfaced earlier this year, to the image gallery.

Compared to the standard Vanquish, if we may call it so, the naturally aspirated V12 of the Zagato gets a slight power bump, delivering a nicely rounded 600 hp.

Since the carmaker has now gone turbo, with the DB11 and the upcoming 2018 Vantage having switched to Mercedes-AMG power, the atmospheric nature of this Grand Tourer only makes it even more special.

Certain aficionados expect Aston to drop the Vanquish Zagato Volante Speedster at the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. Nevertheless, with the said event set to take place in less than one month from now (that's August 20), this introduction date doesn't seem all that likely.

 

