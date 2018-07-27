Spyshots: 2020 Porsche 911 GT3 Shows up With Center-Lock Wheels

The introduction of the next-generation Porsche 911 is uber-close, with a prototype of the Carrera having been recently spotted uncovered - the rear end styling cues conform what we had seen in the previously leaked image. And while Turbo prototypes have also been spied, it seems we can also talk about the 992-generation GT3.

Returning to the 992 Porsche 911 GT3, we're expecting the thing to maintain its natural aspiration. After all, the 4.0-liter atmospheric flat-six that powers the GT3 and the GT3 RS (possibly along with the upcoming A test car has recently been spotted doing its thing at the Nurburgring and this shows center-lock wheels, hence the idea of the GT3 label. The GT Division machine should pack a fixed wing, while the tester we have here seems to show the same active rear wing as the Carrera prototypes. But, as it often happens with test vehicles, we can't fully trust their configurations.And the same goes for the exhaust layout of the vehicle - traditionally, the GT3 comes with a center-mounted exhaust, while this isn't the case with the car we have here.Our GT3 expectations are also connected to the timetable of the 992 generation market release. For instance, as we've discussed in the past, the 2019 model year (US market, so the actual presentation should take place later this year) should include the Carrera 2 and the Carrera 2S, along with their Cabriolet versions.As for the 2020MY (2019 public debut), this should bring the Carrera 4 and Carrera 4S, along with the Turbo (the Turbo S might become the Turbo S E-Hybrid), along with the GT3.These estimations are based on the usual schedule for the 911 market release. And while the GTS also packs center-lock wheels, we're not expecting to see this until the MY2022.Returning to the 992 Porsche 911 GT3, we're expecting the thing to maintain its natural aspiration. After all, the 4.0-liter atmospheric flat-six that powers the GT3 and the GT3 RS (possibly along with the upcoming 718 Cayman GT4 ) is the only non-turbo motor in the entire 911 range, with the rest of the units working towards the goal of reducing emissions.