Spyshots: 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Looks Chunky With Less Camouflage

24 Jul 2018, 13:31 UTC ·
by
It's thicc, it's real thicc! The next-gen Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 (there's probably an S at the end too) has just been spied with only a little camouflage obscuring its black paintjob.
While the regular GLE is probably going to debut very soon, the AMG version should take half a year longer. But our spyshots give us a pretty good impression of what to expect.

It's unlike anything we've seen from Mercedes before. The regular GLE is upright, clean and rounded, but the AMG has extra-wide bodywork, like a certain Mexican weathergirl wearing a bodycon dress. And with those roof rails in place, it kind of reminds us of the Suzuki Ignis.

Of course, this is an SUV that needs to be taken way more seriously than the little Suzuki. When it comes out, the GLE 63 will become the most competent AMG-badged SUV yet, despite downsizing its engine.

That's right! Where the current model comes with a 5.5-liter bi-turbo that the Russians love to tune and race, the 2020 model will have a 4.0-liter. We expect it to deliver the same output as the E63: 571 HP regularly or 612 HP in the S version.

The rest of the drivetrain should include a 9G-Tronic gearbox, AMG-tuned AWD, air suspension and possibly all-wheel steering. Hopefully, they find a way to stop it from flipping over as well.

Compared to the regular model, this 63 version will be much wider, lower and more aggressively designed. Despite the camo focused around the front, we can quickly make out a Panamericana grille and enlarged air intakes. Around the back, the quad rectangular tips are the coolest Mercedes makes.

While slightly lighter and more spacious, this GLE 63 will mostly set itself apart from the predecessor through the qualities of its interior. We're talking about dual screens and more luxury features than you'll know what to do with.
