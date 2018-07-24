NASA Working on Robots Capable of Fixing Satellites in Space

Spyshots: 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Looks Chunky With Less Camouflage

It's thicc, it's real thicc! The next-gen Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 (there's probably an S at the end too) has just been spied with only a little camouflage obscuring its black paintjob. 18 photos AMG version should take half a year longer. But our spyshots give us a pretty good impression of what to expect.



It's unlike anything we've seen from Mercedes before. The regular GLE is upright, clean and rounded, but the AMG has extra-wide bodywork, like a certain Mexican weathergirl wearing a bodycon dress. And with those roof rails in place, it kind of reminds us of the



Of course, this is an SUV that needs to be taken way more seriously than the little Suzuki. When it comes out, the GLE 63 will become the most competent AMG-badged SUV yet, despite downsizing its engine.



That's right! Where the current model comes with a 5.5-liter bi-turbo that the Russians love to tune and race, the 2020 model will have a 4.0-liter. We expect it to deliver the same output as the E63: 571 HP regularly or 612 HP in the S version.



The rest of the drivetrain should include a 9G-Tronic gearbox, AMG-tuned AWD , air suspension and possibly all-wheel steering. Hopefully, they find a way to



Compared to the regular model, this 63 version will be much wider, lower and more aggressively designed. Despite the camo focused around the front, we can quickly make out a Panamericana grille and enlarged air intakes. Around the back, the quad rectangular tips are the coolest Mercedes makes.



