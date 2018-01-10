autoevolution
 

Spyshots: 2020 Land Rover Defender Makes Debut as Petite Test Mule

10 Jan 2018, 11:31 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Can you imagine the kind of pressure engineers and designers working on bringing the Land Rover Defender badge into the modern world have to deal with? As it turns out, the task has led to the birth of a petite test mule whose adorable appearance might just be a solution to all that stress.
10 photos
2020 Land Rover Defender spied2020 Land Rover Defender spied2020 Land Rover Defender spied2020 Land Rover Defender spied2020 Land Rover Defender spied2020 Land Rover Defender spied2020 Land Rover Defender spied2020 Land Rover Defender spied2020 Land Rover Defender spied
This is the first time we get to see Land Rover testing the new generation of the Defender. And the prototype we have here looks like a child's drawing of an uber-compact Range Rover Sport, which explains the more or less functional tiny rear door.

As with the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, whose first all-new generation since the original debuts this year (here are some leaked photos), we'll get to see the Defender leaving its aging mechanical side behind.

We're expecting an aluminum structure derived from the PLA platform that can be found under the Discovery and the Range Rover, with the most obvious change coming from the wheelbase drop - it remains to be seen whether the new car will follow its predecessor in terms of being offered in multiple length versions.

Aside from the obvious Ingenium gas and diesel mills, the new Defender is expected to come in plug-in hybrid form, while an all-electric incarnation of the vehicle is also in the cards.

Thus, while this prototype packs the new tech bits of the Brit, you shouldn't trust the RRS body panels. Perhaps the DC100 concept cars, which landed back in 2011, have remained a strong hint for the actual design of the new Defender.

Unlike in the case of the Gelandewagen, though, Land Rover has confirmed that it won't be playing the retro card for the newcomer.

The timeline of this tale should've seen the carmaker introducing the new Defender in 2015, but it seems that Land Rover couldn't make up its mind on the new traits of the car.

2016 saw the automaker retiring the old Defender, with safety and emission regulations sealing the fate of the offroading icon.

Regardless, the new Defender should land next year, with the vehicle coming as a 2020 model.
Land Rover Defender 2020 land rover defender land rover prototype spyshots
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
LAND ROVER models:
LAND ROVER Range Rover HybridLAND ROVER Range Rover Hybrid Large SUVLAND ROVER Range Rover PHEVLAND ROVER Range Rover PHEV Large SUVLAND ROVER Range RoverLAND ROVER Range Rover Large SUVLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport SVRLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport SVR Medium SUVLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport SVRLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport SVR Medium SUVAll LAND ROVER models  