Spyshots: 2020 Kia Soul Looks Even Boxier Than Before

It was a few days ago the carparazzi caught the 2020 Kia Soul
for the first time ever, testing in sub-zero weather in Northern Europe. The photographers spied the next-generation crossover once more at the same location, this time around a little closer than before and in greater detail.
Scheduled to premiere in 2019 for the 2020 model year, the all-new Soul is the third generation of a lineage started in 2008 by the original
. The current-gen Soul, meanwhile, debuted in 2013 and got facelifted back in 2016.
From the photos, it is clear the new kid on the block has a longer wheelbase and a shorter rear overhang than the outgoing Soul. Up front, the prominent hood and fascia are complemented by a steeply raked windshield. From the profile, the generously-sized greenhouse and superior ground clearance should translate in a better daily driver.
What little of the interior we can see, the 2020 Soul appears to borrow a lot of the switchgear from the all-new Kia Cee’d
, including the floating infotainment screen flanked by the two air vents. Make no mistake about it, the Soul that’s yet to come is more of an evolution than a revolution.
The bigger brother of the Kia Stonic happens to ride on an all-new platform, which is expected to unlock the full potential of the Soul with optional all-wheel-drive. And just as it is the case today, the South Korean automaker will add an all-electric version to the lineup following the debut of the ICE-only Soul. As a brief refresher, the 2018 Kia Soul EV
is good for an EPA-rated 111 miles of driving range.
In the internal combustion department, the 1.6-liter four-cylinder turbo should soldier on with 201-horsepower on tap and a smooth-shifting dual-clutch transmission. It remains to see if Europe will get a turbo diesel option as the industry steers away from Satan’s Fuel, though Kia can make a case for the 1.6-liter U-Line CRDi
powerplant available in the Stonic
