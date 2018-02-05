Spyshots: 2020 Kia Soul Looks Even Boxier Than Before

More on this:

1 Kia Sorento Going Up Hell's Gate Should Have Been the Brand's Super Bowl Ad

2 2019 Kia Forte To Get “More Exciting” Variant

3 Spyshots: 2019 Kia Cee'd Interior Has Predictable Styling

4 Steven Tyler Races Back in Time to Be 25YO Self in Kia Stinger GT Super Bowl Ad

5 Diesel-powered Rio And Venga Dropped From Kia’s UK Lineup