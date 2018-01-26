Spyshots: 2019 Range Rover Evoque Scraps Camo, Most Likely Due to Off-Roading

Most Evoque owners are scared to even mount a curb. But Land Rover takes the go-anywhere capabilities of all its cars very seriously. Perhaps that's the reason why the camouflage of this 2019 Evoque prototype is beginning to come undone - too much off-road testing.

As you can see in these latest spyshots, the camouflage at both the front and the back of the car has been scraped off, most likely while going over shrubs or through compacted snow.



It's not like we're learning anything by looking at the exposed bodywork, other than the fact that they are trying. Most crossovers nowadays are more concerned with their Nurburgring times. It's not like the new Evoque will be slow, but you can buy a Jaguar built on the same platform is taking corners is your thing.



It might be hard to believe, but the Evoque has already been on sale for six years, having made its debut in 2012. Land Rover is planning to keep the sporty look while adding lessons it's learned from the Velar. Gone is the 3-door version, leaving only a practical 5-door body that will grow in length and width.



The platform in question is the LR-MR, shared with the HP and a gasoline unit making 300 HP.



We've even heard a rumor about a 1.5-liter turbo powering a plug-in hybrid. New regulations are coming into effect in China, a market where the Evoque is very popular.



