Spyshots: 2019 Porsche Macan Prototype Poses For The Camera

Scheduled to go official sometime early next year, the facelifted Macan recently came into the shooting range of spy photographers. Caught doing its thing on Spanish roads, the pre-production prototype is equipped with black Sport Classic
five-spoke alloy wheels à la GTS and red-painted brake calipers.
The exhaust tips, meanwhile, bear a striking resemblance to those coming as standard on the Turbo and Turbo with Performance Package models. As for the front fascia design, it’s fairly easy to spot a new take on the bumper. Both the front and rear lights feature graphics aligned with the second-generation Panamera, and chances are the camouflage wrap hides a strip of light
running from the left to the right side.
More importantly, however, the newest set of spy shots
gives us a clear look at the facelifted Macan’s cabin, which welcomes an all-new infotainment display with a different control unit slotted below the screen. All in all, the visual changes are soft both inside and out.
On the flip side, Porsche is expected to replace the current 3.0- and 3.6-liter turbocharged engines with the 2.9- and 3.0-liter lumps
offered in the Panamera. In the full-sized sports luxury sedan, the six-cylinder mills develop 330 horsepower/339 lb-ft (450 Nm) and 440 horsepower/405 lb-ft (550 Nm) of torque, respectively.
Of course, diesel power will soldier on, as will the hell-bent for leather Turbo with Performance Package. Porsche
is certain to refine the MLB-based platform for the redesigned Macan, especially now that Audi has an all-new Q5 sitting on dealer lots. Look forward to the facelifted Macan to arrive in the United States for the 2019 model year, with production to be handled by the automaker’s plant in Leipzig.