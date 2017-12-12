Spyshots: 2019 Mercedes B-Class Shows More Details Undergoing Winter Testing

The 2019 B-Class was spied in detail at a gas station in Sweden, where it was undergoing winter testing with its A-Class companion.
While our previous spyshots suggest this model is just a significant re-skin of the old one, Mercedes is going to throw in every possible technology... probably.
The interior is still covered up, but those shapes, peeking out from under the covers, suggest a conventional binnacle has been fitted to this car. The center console, where there's supposed to be extra screen real estate, isn't like what we've seen in the A-Class teasers. Despite this, we see no reason why the 2019 B-Class won't be optioned to the same degree as its hatchback companion.
The styling of the car is being influenced by other Mercedes models, most notably the 3rd-gen CLS-Class
. We see tapered headlights and elongated taillights that are chopped down the middle by the hatch opening.
It might look just like an MPV
, but it won't handle like one. All models will have independent suspension, some adaptive. The B-Class in our spyshots even goes as far as usinng prop shafts at the back, so it has AWD
.
Last week, Renault revealed brand new engines developed in partnership with Mercedes, with three outputs derived from the same 1.3-liter turbo block
. They range from 115 to 160 HP
, and we believe at least two will go into the B-Class.
With the current generation, the most 4Matic systems have been optioned in combination with the B 200 d or B 220 d powertrains. We believe those will be updated to the new 2.0-liter diesel engine, receiving power bumps to 150 and 190 HP, respectively. There's even a possibility for a plug-in hybrid model, but not a pure EV. Mercedes will save those bits for the EQ A.