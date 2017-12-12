autoevolution
 

Spyshots: 2019 Mercedes B-Class Shows More Details Undergoing Winter Testing

12 Dec 2017, 15:22 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
We've established that the all-new B-Class isn't that all-new already. However, our latest set of spyshots will still interest those looking to buy a luxury tourer next year.
16 photos
2019 Mercedes B-Class Spied in Detail Undergoing Winter Testing2019 Mercedes B-Class Spied in Detail Undergoing Winter Testing2019 Mercedes B-Class Spied in Detail Undergoing Winter Testing2019 Mercedes B-Class Spied in Detail Undergoing Winter Testing2019 Mercedes B-Class Spied in Detail Undergoing Winter Testing2019 Mercedes B-Class Spied in Detail Undergoing Winter Testing2019 Mercedes B-Class Spied in Detail Undergoing Winter Testing2019 Mercedes B-Class Spied in Detail Undergoing Winter Testing2019 Mercedes B-Class Spied in Detail Undergoing Winter Testing2019 Mercedes B-Class Spied in Detail Undergoing Winter Testing2019 Mercedes B-Class Spied in Detail Undergoing Winter Testing2019 Mercedes B-Class Spied in Detail Undergoing Winter Testing2019 Mercedes B-Class Spied in Detail Undergoing Winter Testing2019 Mercedes B-Class Spied in Detail Undergoing Winter Testing2019 Mercedes B-Class Spied in Detail Undergoing Winter Testing
The 2019 B-Class was spied in detail at a gas station in Sweden, where it was undergoing winter testing with its A-Class companion.

While our previous spyshots suggest this model is just a significant re-skin of the old one, Mercedes is going to throw in every possible technology... probably.

The interior is still covered up, but those shapes, peeking out from under the covers, suggest a conventional binnacle has been fitted to this car. The center console, where there's supposed to be extra screen real estate, isn't like what we've seen in the A-Class teasers. Despite this, we see no reason why the 2019 B-Class won't be optioned to the same degree as its hatchback companion.

The styling of the car is being influenced by other Mercedes models, most notably the 3rd-gen CLS-Class. We see tapered headlights and elongated taillights that are chopped down the middle by the hatch opening.

It might look just like an MPV, but it won't handle like one. All models will have independent suspension, some adaptive. The B-Class in our spyshots even goes as far as usinng prop shafts at the back, so it has AWD.

Last week, Renault revealed brand new engines developed in partnership with Mercedes, with three outputs derived from the same 1.3-liter turbo block. They range from 115 to 160 HP, and we believe at least two will go into the B-Class.

With the current generation, the most 4Matic systems have been optioned in combination with the B 200 d or B 220 d powertrains. We believe those will be updated to the new 2.0-liter diesel engine, receiving power bumps to 150 and 190 HP, respectively. There's even a possibility for a plug-in hybrid model, but not a pure EV. Mercedes will save those bits for the EQ A.
mercedes-benz b-class spyshots 2019 Mercedes-benz B-Class Mercedes-Benz B-Class
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days How Crumple Zones Work Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Understand Car Noises Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Replace Your Car Battery The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG L (V222)MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG L (V222) LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ CLS Class (C257)MERCEDES BENZ CLS Class (C257) MediumMERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205)MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG (W205)MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG (W205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG Cabriolet (A217)MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG Cabriolet (A217) Roadster & ConvertibleAll MERCEDES BENZ models  