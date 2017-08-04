autoevolution

Spyshots: 2019 Lexus LS F Spotted, Could Pack Twin-Turbo V8

4 Aug 2017, 15:34 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Lexus is changing. After revealing the stunning LC coupe, the Japanese automaker engineered the same platform into the new LS flagship sedan. The thing is that there's already an LS 500 F Sport, which made its debut at the New York Auto Show. That leaves little doubt that our spy photographers have indeed captured a future rival for the Mercedes-AMG S63.
17 photos
Spyshots: 2019 Lexus LS F Spotted, Could Pack Twin-Turbo V8Spyshots: 2019 Lexus LS F Spotted, Could Pack Twin-Turbo V8Spyshots: 2019 Lexus LS F Spotted, Could Pack Twin-Turbo V8Spyshots: 2019 Lexus LS F Spotted, Could Pack Twin-Turbo V8Spyshots: 2019 Lexus LS F Spotted, Could Pack Twin-Turbo V8Spyshots: 2019 Lexus LS F Spotted, Could Pack Twin-Turbo V8Spyshots: 2019 Lexus LS F Spotted, Could Pack Twin-Turbo V8Spyshots: 2019 Lexus LS F Spotted, Could Pack Twin-Turbo V8Spyshots: 2019 Lexus LS F Spotted, Could Pack Twin-Turbo V8Spyshots: 2019 Lexus LS F Spotted, Could Pack Twin-Turbo V8Spyshots: 2019 Lexus LS F Spotted, Could Pack Twin-Turbo V8Spyshots: 2019 Lexus LS F Spotted, Could Pack Twin-Turbo V8Spyshots: 2019 Lexus LS F Spotted, Could Pack Twin-Turbo V8Spyshots: 2019 Lexus LS F Spotted, Could Pack Twin-Turbo V8Spyshots: 2019 Lexus LS F Spotted, Could Pack Twin-Turbo V8Spyshots: 2019 Lexus LS F Spotted, Could Pack Twin-Turbo V8
Is there room for yet another performance limo alongside the S63, S8, and M760Li? We'd argue that there is, especially if the Germans aren't involved.

This prototype isn't wearing any camouflage while undergoing hot weather testing in Southern Europe. But that's because all its body bits come from the factory. However, both the upper and the lower part of the front grille have cutouts, suggesting they are testing a bigger engine than currently available.

At the back, we noticed a trunk lid spoiler which the LS 500 F Sport doesn't have, there to offer extra high-speed stability. Our photographer also says the sound of the engine was unusually loud for a Lexus, despite not having visible exhaust tips.

If you want the pinnacle of Lexus performance, you've got to look for the letter F - RC F and GS F. Both are powered by the same naturally-aspirated 5.0-liter V8 engine that's also fitted to the LC 500 coupe. However, that won't have nearly enough power to compete with the German flagships.

A recent rumor originating from Japan says that a both the next-gen GS F and the LC F will receive a new twin-turbo eight-cylinder engine. It's said to have a displacement of between 4.0 and 4.4 liters, delivering up to 600 horsepower and substantially more torque than its atmospheric counterpart.

While Lexus might claim it's not fully committed to forced induction yet, the fact that most of its models are available with a 2.0-liter turbo says otherwise. Will they double that displacement for the performance model? That remains to be seen, but the letter F could reach new heights.
2018 Lexus LS Lexus LS F Lexus LS spyshots Lexus
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
LEXUS models:
LEXUS LSLEXUS LS LargeLEXUS ESLEXUS ES CompactLEXUS GSLEXUS GS LuxuryLEXUS LCLEXUS LC LuxuryLEXUS LXLEXUS LX Large SUVAll LEXUS models  