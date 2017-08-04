Spyshots: 2019 Lexus LS F Spotted, Could Pack Twin-Turbo V8

Lexus is changing. After revealing the stunning LC coupe, the Japanese automaker engineered the same platform into the new LS flagship sedan. The thing is that there's already an LS 500 F Sport
, which made its debut at the New York Auto Show. That leaves little doubt that our spy photographers have indeed captured a future rival for the Mercedes-AMG S63.
17 photos
Is there room for yet another performance limo alongside the S63, S8, and M760Li? We'd argue that there is, especially if the Germans aren't involved.
This prototype isn't wearing any camouflage while undergoing hot weather testing in Southern Europe. But that's because all its body bits come from the factory. However, both the upper and the lower part of the front grille have cutouts, suggesting they are testing a bigger engine than currently available.
At the back, we noticed a trunk lid spoiler which the LS 500 F Sport doesn't have, there to offer extra high-speed stability. Our photographer also says the sound of the engine was unusually loud for a Lexus, despite not having visible exhaust tips.
If you want the pinnacle of Lexus performance, you've got to look for the letter F - RC F and GS F. Both are powered by the same naturally-aspirated 5.0-liter V8 engine that's also fitted to the LC 500 coupe. However, that won't have nearly enough power to compete with the German flagships.
A recent rumor originating from Japan says that a both the next-gen GS F
and the LC F
will receive a new twin-turbo eight-cylinder engine. It's said to have a displacement of between 4.0 and 4.4 liters, delivering up to 600 horsepower and substantially more torque than its atmospheric counterpart.
While Lexus might claim it's not fully committed to forced induction yet, the fact that most of its models are available with a 2.0-liter turbo says otherwise. Will they double that displacement for the performance model? That remains to be seen, but the letter F could reach new heights.