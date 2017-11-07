autoevolution
 

Spyshots: 2019 Kia Niro Electric Parked Next To Hyundai Kona Electric In Germany

Not content with being one of the most reliable automakers with some of the most affordable vehicles out there, Kia is setting its sights on the eco-friendly spectrum. This change, of course, became apparent with the introduction of the Niro Hybrid at the 2016 Chicago Auto Show and Niro Plug-In Hybrid in 2017.
Bearing in mind the compact crossover is closely related to the Hyundai Ioniq, it’s only a matter of time until Kia takes the wraps off the Niro Electric. Chief operating officer of Kia’s European arm, Michael Cole, declared that the all-electric powertrain will go official sometime in 2018, and wouldn’t you know, the automaker is currently testing the Niro Electric on Germany’s public roads.

In this set of spy photos, the newcomer is followed by the Kona Electric. Both vehicles are heavily camouflaged despite the fact their aesthetic qualities are no longer a mystery, though it’s easy to observe both are equipped with eco-friendly rubber wrapped around exclusive alloy wheel designs. Look even closer, and you will also notice the driver of the Niro Electric flipping the bird.

The big question is, will the Niro Electric borrow the 28 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery from the Ioniq Electric or will the third derivative of the family adopt the innards of the Kona Electric? From the point of view of value, it would be wiser for Kia to employ the bits and bobs from the $29,500 Ioniq Electric, 124-mile driving range and all. But on the other hand, the Kona Electric has more range to offer. To the point, two battery choices are expected.

As standard, the Kona Electric is expected to ship with a 39.2 kWh battery. Optionally, the electrified crossover can be specified with a 64.2 kWh pack, translating to a driving range of approximately 500 kilometers on the European cycle. Realistically speaking, the Kona Electric 64.2 kWh is anticipated to hold its own for a distance of between 210 and 240 miles (338 and 386 kilometers).

Whichever powertrain-battery combo Kia has in the pipeline for the Niro Electric, there’s no denying the South Korean automaker won’t stop here in its quest to extend its eco-friendly vehicle range. If all goes according to plan, the 2019 Kia Niro Electric could premiere at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.
