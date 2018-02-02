autoevolution
 

Spyshots: 2019 Kia Cee'd Interior Has Predictable Styling

2 Feb 2018
by
The all-new Cee'd hatchback will debut next month at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. As such, Kia has already stripped one thick layer of camouflage and isn't trying to hide the interior either.
Our spies were able to get close enough to the car to photograph the dashboard in detail. Not surprisingly, while the body of the 2019 Cee'd is wild, the cabin is sober and Germanic.

Kia's development and design centers for Europe are in Frankfurt. As such, the Cee'd doesn't go the minimalist route and instead opts for buttons, ones that are on the verge of being comically large. It's the Range Rover of hatchbacks!

At the top of the dash, we have an 8-inch tablet display, similar to the one used by the Hyundai i30/Elantra GT. However, it's framed by the air vents, thus making it look less tacked onto the dashboard. Below that is a row of buttons for the radio, media, and nav, followed by air conditioning.

USB ports can be seen behind the shifter, but there should also be a Qi wireless charging tray option. Oddly, turn-key ignition and a set of analog dials make the 2019 Cee'd slightly outdated.

Interior materials combine some high-end soft-touch surfaces with some of the cheap hard plastic you'll find lower down. The rear doors appear more significant, as does rear legroom.

The engine range should be the same as its sister car, meaning the 1.0 turbo and 1.6 diesel could be the most popular units. A 1.4 turbo with 140 HP might be joined by a 204 HP Cee'd GT later on. Besides the 6-speed manual, the Korean hatchback will also offer a 7-speed twin-clutch that was developed in-house.

These Arctic testing prototypes seem to have more sedate styling than the Cee'd we spotted a few days ago, suggesting that one was a GT or GT-Line version.
