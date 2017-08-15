autoevolution

Spyshots: 2019 Hyundai Veloster N Shows Production Details, Coming to US

15 Aug 2017, 13:50 UTC ·
by
The retiring Hyundai Veloster was never the sharpest tool in the shed, nor was it the most appealing. Nevertheless, the sporty intentions of the compact, along with its asymmetrical door layout meant it grabbed our attention, paving the way for a successful second generation.
Well, we are now looking at the freshest spyshots of the 2019 Veloster N, with this range-topper set to demonstrate the abilities of the carmaker's still-young N performance division.

The new Veloster will be a global car, marking the first-ever N product to be present in American showrooms. Speaking of which, the South Korean automaker is also working on the i30 N, which probably won't make it to the US.

Compared to the spy material we've shown you in the past, the pics in the gallery above show the hot compact with less camouflage. This means we can get a better idea on the details we'll get to meet in the showrooms, from the headlights to the generous front grille.

There's one particular details of the prototype that leaves us in doubt, namely its ride height - the ground clearance seems to be higher than expected, as if this were an AWD hot hatch, which shouldn't be the case.

Instead, the company is expected to bring us one of the best FWD chassis setups the segment has seen. The responsibility for the effervescent handling that should be offered by the Veloster N belongs to Albert Biermann. We're talking about the former BMW M Division star, who now helms Hyundai's N arm.

As for the firepower, the N incarnation of the Veloster is expected to deliver the punch the now-old Veloster Turbo never had, packing a 2.0-liter turbo-four with around 275 ponies.

The executive has even dropped a hint about the character of the Veloster N, stating that it will mix the kind of assets required for successful track days with daily driver features

Expect the 2019 Hyundai Veloster N to land next year model and we should get plenty of opportunities to get under its skin by then.
