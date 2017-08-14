Spyshots: 2019 Hyundai i40 Wagon Begins Testing

After the successful launch of the all-new i30 hatchback and Tourer, Hyundai has begun development of the i40. The first prototype we've spied is not the sedan, which should have debuted first, but the i40 Tourer.

Hyundai's share of the midsize market is pretty small, and the i40 Touring's development highlights their continued ambition. While crossovers are gaining traction, only a big wagon like this can keep up with a modern family's needs for speeds. Gigantic child seats, strollers, XXL outdoors equipment and even a small business should fit inside the wagon.



We expect everything about this car to mirror what's offered by the new Kia Optima Sportswagon. That includes the platform and the choice of engines. At the bottom of the range, we expect to see the HP will also be offered, but we don't expect it to be very popular.



The top of the range might be occupied by a 2.0 T-GDI engine, similar to the one in the i30 Nm but producing only 245 HP and perhaps fitted with the 8-speed automatic from the 2018 Hyundai Sonata.



Call us crazy, but we think this prototype is powered by the 1.4-liter turbo from the i30 - the muffler is small all doesn't look like it belongs on a diesel. Further down the line, hybrid and PHEV versions will be introduced.



No matter what Hyundai does, it won't be a top contender. But we can see they're taking the styling lessons of the i30 to heart. A shooting brake roof and large alloy wheels pull at our heart strings.