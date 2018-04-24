Spyshots: 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible Drops Top, Shows Interior

It looks like BMW engineers are taking advantage of the unusually hot spring weather, dropping the top on the all-new 8 Series Convertible while testing it.

Even though this is supposed to be a bigger car than the 6 Series, the rear seats still look a little cramped. With the top down, we can see BMW's wind deflector, which you have to install by hand. One noticeable change over the 6 Series is the infotainment screen, larger and with a tablet-like setup over the dash. The automaker will also present a brand new Taking on the appearance of a larger, more modern and luxurious 6 Series, the new cabriolet fills a niche that already exists in the BMW lineup. However, its new nameplate is meant to remind everybody of the classic flagship from a couple of decades ago.Fancy large rectangular exhaust pipes with little notches in the middle lead us to believe that this is an M Performance version of the 8 Series. The most likely powertrain for this is the twin-turbo V8 from the M550i, though a quad-turbo diesel 3-liter or even the Rolls-Royce engine from he M760Li are possible. Remember, this model actually sits about the 7 Series in the range, and the price will reflect it.The new 8 Series is expected to come out on June 15th, at an event preceding the 2018 24 Hours of Le Mans, with one of two engines being made available. However, because their development started a little later, the convertible and M8 might only be ready by fall.Last year's BMW trademark filings suggest V8 and V12 engines:“850”, “860” and “M850.” We could be right on the money with our V8 M Performance guess.The muscular front bumper with large air intakes is more pronounced than on last year's 8 Series Concept. But they obviously kept the more minimal styling approach.Even though this is supposed to be a bigger car than the 6 Series, the rear seats still look a little cramped. With the top down, we can see BMW's wind deflector, which you have to install by hand. One noticeable change over the 6 Series is the infotainment screen, larger and with a tablet-like setup over the dash. The automaker will also present a brand new digital cluster and should even allow some steering wheel trim to trickle down from the M5, provided you tick the right boxes.