Spyshots: 2019 BMW 125xe Plug-In Hybrid Revealed by Digital Dash Interior

Ladies and gentlemen drivers, this is the first time when our spy shooters were able to take a peek inside the 2019 BMW 1 Series. The photos spied two prototypes, one of which brings important clues towards the plug-in hybrid future of the 1er.

And since the third-generation 1er shares its UKL platform with multiple models from the current BMW and Mini lineups, we're expecting the newcomer to sport a plug-in hybrid setup similar to that offered by the



In the said 2 Series configuration, the hybrid setup mixes an 136 hp turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder powering the front axle (this works with a six-speed automatic) with an 88hp rear-mounted electric motor, so we can talk about all-paw assets. The combined output of the plug-in hybrid system, which also features a 7.6 kWh battery, sits at 224 hp and peak torque of up to 385 Nm (284 lb-ft).



Moving past the plug-friendly part of the story, the 2019 BMW 1 Series interior shots reveal the new gear shifter for the automatic tranny, while the center console also seems to house an engine start button.



The list of novelties also involves an all-digital instrument cluster, as well as a larger infotainment screen. Also, the dashboard air vents seem to be placed lower. Oh, and let's not forget the electric handbrake.



Overall, the generation change seems to bring a bonus in terms of the perceived interior quality.



The quest for superior efficiency goes well past the switch to an FWD -based platform (xDrive will be optional for certain models), as for instance, the hot



The rumor mill also talks about the German automaker willing to lower production costs and this dropping the three-door incarnation of the 1 Series, which has registered poor demand over the years.



Of course, the regular plug-in hybrid only makes us wonder if we'll get to see an all-out M car with such a configuration. And a recent statement coming from BMW M boss Frank Van Meel shows that a performance hybrid isn't out of the question.



“If you look at it with a four-cylinder, I don’t see characteristics that I would like on an M car, on a small displacement turbocharged four-cylinder engine. I wouldn’t do a four-cylinder standalone turbocharged with high performance, because you always have the characteristic that if you want high performance you lose the low-end torque and you lose the overall driveability you want to have from the car,” the executive



