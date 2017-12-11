Spyshots: 2019 Audi A6 Shows Up for Winter Testing Before for Its Imminent Debut

Looking at the other sedans launched by the Ingolstadt-based carmaker lately, and we're referring here to the A4, A7
, and A8, it's pretty easy to figure out what the new A6 will look like. Audi is one of the most predictable car brands when it comes to design, so add up the A4 and A8 and divide them by two, and you should get very close to the 2019 A6.
The prototype has plenty of camouflage covering its body lines, to which you can add a bit of snow to make things even blurrier, but it's safe to say there are very few people holding their breaths over the new A6's exterior design.
What's worth noting on this prototype in particular is the sensors suite mounted at the front. The A6 has one poking from the right-most ring of its logo, as well as two more to each side of the grille. It's hard to tell what they are exactly, but Audi will definitely have to find other ways of integrating them in the sedan's design.
One possible explanation would be the company's Traffic Jam Pilot, a semi-autonomous system that's pretty self-explanatory and was introduced on the new A8
. It works at speeds of up to 60 km/h (37 mph) and can reduce the stress on the drive in slow traffic conditions. You, like the ones we'll have the closer we get to Christmas.
The new model is built upon the MLB Evo platform, making it larger and lighter than the current generation. That means more room and better performance and fuel efficiency, with the latter two closely related to the 2019 A6's engine lineup.
The 3.0-liter TDI
unit should continue to make up the bulk of its sales, at least in Europe, and that's because it is a prefect fit for the sedan. However, considering what we said in the paragraph above, expect the four-cylinder two-liter units to make even more sense now, lowering the acquisition price and delivering decent performance with better efficiency.
Anyone interested in a V8 engine might have to wait until the RS6 version is launched, which should arrive later on after Audi
had lifted the veil off the standard Avant and the Allroad quattro more rugged station wagon.
The timing, as well as the stage the prototype is in, suggest there's not much left to wait until the 2019 Audi A6 breaks cover. The Geneva Motor Show next March would make a good candidate as it's easily the most important European event during the first half of the year.