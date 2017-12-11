Spyshots: 2019 Audi A6 Shows Up for Winter Testing Before for Its Imminent Debut

More on this:

1 Sonoma Green 2018 Audi RS4 Avant Looks as Good as the RS5

2 2018 Audi RS4 Avant Is Predictably Fast

3 Audi SQ2 Is the Little quattro That Could in Latest Spy Photos

4 Audi RS3 Vs. BMW M2 Is an Uneven Drag Race with Even Results

5 Spyshots: 2019 Audi TT Coupe Facelift Snow Testing Hides Few Novelties