autoevolution
 

Spyshots: 2019 Audi A6 Shows Up for Winter Testing Before for Its Imminent Debut

11 Dec 2017, 12:23 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The new Audi A6 has its work cut out for it, and it's all thanks to very fine work from the guys at BMW and Mercedes-Benz. The two German manufacturers have come up with really great models in this segment lately - the 5 Series and the E-Class, respectively - piling up the pressure on the A6 even further as it's the last one to join the party.
11 photos
2019 Audi A62019 Audi A62019 Audi A62019 Audi A62019 Audi A62019 Audi A62019 Audi A62019 Audi A62019 Audi A62019 Audi A6
Looking at the other sedans launched by the Ingolstadt-based carmaker lately, and we're referring here to the A4, A7, and A8, it's pretty easy to figure out what the new A6 will look like. Audi is one of the most predictable car brands when it comes to design, so add up the A4 and A8 and divide them by two, and you should get very close to the 2019 A6.

The prototype has plenty of camouflage covering its body lines, to which you can add a bit of snow to make things even blurrier, but it's safe to say there are very few people holding their breaths over the new A6's exterior design.

What's worth noting on this prototype in particular is the sensors suite mounted at the front. The A6 has one poking from the right-most ring of its logo, as well as two more to each side of the grille. It's hard to tell what they are exactly, but Audi will definitely have to find other ways of integrating them in the sedan's design.

One possible explanation would be the company's Traffic Jam Pilot, a semi-autonomous system that's pretty self-explanatory and was introduced on the new A8. It works at speeds of up to 60 km/h (37 mph) and can reduce the stress on the drive in slow traffic conditions. You, like the ones we'll have the closer we get to Christmas.

The new model is built upon the MLB Evo platform, making it larger and lighter than the current generation. That means more room and better performance and fuel efficiency, with the latter two closely related to the 2019 A6's engine lineup.

The 3.0-liter TDI unit should continue to make up the bulk of its sales, at least in Europe, and that's because it is a prefect fit for the sedan. However, considering what we said in the paragraph above, expect the four-cylinder two-liter units to make even more sense now, lowering the acquisition price and delivering decent performance with better efficiency.

Anyone interested in a V8 engine might have to wait until the RS6 version is launched, which should arrive later on after Audi had lifted the veil off the standard Avant and the Allroad quattro more rugged station wagon.

The timing, as well as the stage the prototype is in, suggest there's not much left to wait until the 2019 Audi A6 breaks cover. The Geneva Motor Show next March would make a good candidate as it's easily the most important European event during the first half of the year.
2019 Audi A6 Audi A6 Audi A6 spyshots
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Replace Your Car Battery The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How Crumple Zones Work Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days How to Understand Car Noises Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
AUDI models:
AUDI A7 SportbackAUDI A7 Sportback LargeAUDI R8 V10 RWS SpyderAUDI R8 V10 RWS Spyder ExoticAUDI R8 V10 RWSAUDI R8 V10 RWS ExoticAUDI RS4 Avant (B9)AUDI RS4 Avant (B9) CompactAUDI RS3 SportbackAUDI RS3 Sportback CompactAll AUDI models  