Spyshots: 2019 Aston Martin Vanquish Looks Like a V12 Sculpture

Aston Martin engineers are currently completing the final testing stages of the 2019 Vanquish, with the velocity-heavy Grand Tourer currently undergoing winter testing. Now that the new DB11 and Vantage
have landed, the British automotive producer is ready to continue working on its core models, with the newcomer aiming to become the spiciest continent bltizer Gaydon has delivered to date.
The new DB11 will share its modular platform and its twin-turbo 5.2-liter V12 with the Vanquish. Nevertheless, you can expect a hefty difference between the two, since the Vanquish faces uber-stiff competition. For one thing, the upcoming Aston will be more of a Ferrari 812 Superfast rival than a competitor for the 2018 Bentley Continental GT.
As such, the said twelve-cylinder motor should allow the driver of the new model to produce at least 820 horses. And you can be certain that the mill will come with a devilish soundtrack, even though its TT nature means it won't have an easy time rivaling the naturally aspirated V12 of the Fezza.
Nevertheless, the Aston will be recommended by its looks - while not all aficionados agree with Ferrari's currently styling trends, the Vanquish won't leave any room for less-than-positive comments, as is the case with the DB11
and the Vanquish.
For one thing, all the camo covering the spied prototype can't conceal the visual might of the machine and we're expecting nothing less than a rolling sculpture.
As for the cabin, the new era the automotive producer has entered finally means that the interior won't be a drawback, so you can expect an exquisite treatment on all fronts. After all, we're talking about a proposal that demonstrates what the Brits are capable of when no limits are imposed in the process of forging a Grand Tourer.
We should get to meet the 2019 Vanquish in the second half of the year, which means we can expect the prototype sightings to intensify.