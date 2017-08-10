Spyshots: 2018 Toyota Supra Prototype Reveals Sexy All-LED Production Headlights

The almost-baked 2018 Toyota Supra is back under the spotlights, with the prototypes of the sportscar now revealing the production headlights.

The pair of sportscars should make its debut late this year, with deliveries expected to kick off in the first half of 2018. The all-led light clusters show that the car you'll find in the showroom will remain faithful to the headlight design we met on the FT-1 Concept(s), with this being true down to the daytime running lights at the bottom of the units - we added a pair of photos showing one of the concepts at the end of the photo gallery above.And while the series of spyshots we have here doesn't take us inside the Supra, previous photos have shown us that the Japanese automaker has taken a deep dive in the BMW parts bin when coming up with the cabin for its upcoming sportcars - by now, anybody with even a remote interest in go-fast machine knows that the Supra will be the non-identical fixed-roof twin of the roadster-only 2018 BMW Z4.As we mentioned earlier this week, a leaked document revealing BMW's model codes for the Z4 and the Supra have brought us the tech details of the upcoming Toyota.The entry-level incarnation of the Mk V Supra will be animated by the Bavarian automaker's B48 turbo-four, which means you should expect at least 197 hp and 320 Nm (236 lb-ft) of twist - this configuration is associated with the 20i moniker.In a more potent form, the B48 mill delivers 258 hp and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of twist, which should be enough to gift the 30i with spicy driving dynamics.Then there will be the 40i, which is set to use the B58 straight-six. You can expect an output of at least 360 hp and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque.Intriguingly, the document showed that the new Supra won't get a manual, while the Z4 will.Previous rumors also discussed a gas-electric range-topper and, given BMW's ever increasing dedication for hybrid powerplants, it wouldn't surprise us to see such an arrival.The pair of sportscars should make its debut late this year, with deliveries expected to kick off in the first half of 2018.