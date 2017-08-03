Spyshots: 2018 Porsche Cayenne Nearly Revealed, Has Short Wheelbase

It's no surprise that the 2018 Porsche Cayenne is now ready to make its debut, with the German automaker having recently invited journalists to drive the prototypes.

While an online "leak" is a strong possibility, the official unveiling of the 2018 Porsche Cayenne is scheduled for next month's Frankfurt Auto Show. As such, it's only normal for the prototypes that now see engineers polishing the final details of the SUVs to all but reveal the styling of the high-riding model.Back in mid-July, we showed you a third-generation Cayenne prototype that only had its light clusters covered. Well, the test car you can find in the spyshots above follows the same camouflage recipe. But, since the car comes dressed in White, we can get a new perspective on the new Cayenne's appearance.Once again, the rear camo does a good job at covering the expected layout of the taillights, which should be connected by a light strip.We'll go past the more imposing front grille, the smaller fixed side windows and the more aggressive roofline to talk about the changes underneath the skin.As the brief drives mentioned in the intro have revealed, the Porsche Cayenne is the first Volkswagen Groupto ride on the short wheelbase version of the MLB Evo platform that now serves the Audi Q7 and the Bentley Bentayga To be more precise, the Zuffenhausen model's wheelbase is 100 mm shorten than those of the SUVs mentioned above.This brings an agility boost, which will be taken even further by the tech revolution found underneath the car - Porsche has skipped the Torsen center diff, installing its proprietary clutch-based hardware.Those willing to find out more about the cabin and the engine compartment of the Mk III Cayenne should take a look at the 2017 Porsche Panamera And we'll once again remind you that, for the first time, the Cayenne will receive a Turbo S E-Hybrid range-topper, which should deliver 680 ponies.While an online "leak" is a strong possibility, the official unveiling of the 2018 Porsche Cayenne is scheduled for next month's Frankfurt Auto Show.