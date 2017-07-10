autoevolution

Spyshots: 2018 Peugeot 508 Interior Partially Revealed

10 Jul 2017, 12:33 UTC ·
by
Previous spyshots of the Peugeot 508 II have shown hints of the exterior, but now we have the first clear shot of that all-important cabin. After all, you can't steal market share from the Passat, Mondeo and Superb if you don't have a cool dashboard.
We think the 508 is part of the reason Peugeot enjoys the renaissance that it does, together with that dorky-looking 3008. They sold a lot of both, despite what the analysts predicted, and now a second-generation mid-sized sedan is under development.

When the original came out, it was one of the biggest cars in its segment, partly due to being a sedan that caters to the Chinese. But now we have the XXL Insignia and Talisman, so Peugeot needs to grow its EMP2 platform quite a lot.

Not surprisingly, the cabin closely mirrors its sister cars. The shifter for the automatic gearbox is the same thing as in the 5008 or the 308 facelift. Also, it's got one of those tiny steering wheels shaped like an octagon. Some people will like it, others won't, and that's just fine for Peugeot.

The center console is covered up, but you can still see the 12.3-inch i-Cockpit display which unfortunately isn't turned on. Of course, not all 508s will have this, partly because it costs extra and partly because analog needles are still cool.

While it's not deliberately sporty, this interior has a few hints of that. For example, you can see contrast stitching everywhere, bolsters on the steering wheel and a covered up badge at its 6 o'clock position. Yeah, this is likely the 508 GT-Line!

Peugeot didn't really go down the downsizing rabbit hole, so all of the 508's engines are already in service on other models. The most popular are going to be the 150 and 180 PS versions of a 2.0-liter diesel, which will be matched to an 8-speed auto.

Will this big sedan be offered with the new 1.5 BlueHDI? Probably. Will it be popular? Probably not, especially not on the upcoming wagon version, but the lowest emissions do matter a lot in some markets.
