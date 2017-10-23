autoevolution
 

Spyshots: 2018 Mercedes-Benz A-Class W177 Benchmarking Against 2017 VW Golf 7.5

23 Oct 2017, 14:11 UTC ·
by
The fourth generation of the A-Class is getting closer to its official reveal, but that doesn't mean that its development has halted.
On the contrary, since Mercedes-Benz seems to be somewhat busy benchmarking the upcoming compact against none other than the facelifted Volkswagen Golf 7, otherwise known as the Golf 7.5.

Sure, the current Golf is quite a bit more premium than its predecessors, but you'd expect Mercedes-Benz to go after the Audi A3 and the BMW 1 Series in terms of direct rivalry.

That said, Volkswagen's best-seller in its facelifted iteration does come with a bunch of gizmos that were usually reserved for much more expensive models, including things like gesture controls.

Does this mean that the A-Class W177 will have the same time of gadgets as a run-of-the-mill Volkswagen? Probably, and then some, knowing how Mercedes-Benz likes to sprinkle new tech on its models.

Unlike the current generation, the new model will switch from a 12v to a 48v electrical system on some versions, giving it mild-hybrid capabilities on the more powerful engines.

Not yet confirmed, but it is expected that both the A45 replacement and a sub-A45 AMG model – tentatively called the A40 or A32 – will get a mild-hybrid setup to improve low-end torque and pretty much obliterate turbo lag.

Based on the MFA2 platform, which is an updated version of the current MFA (Modular Front-Wheel-Drive Architecture), the 2018 A-Class will also receive an all-electric version in the shape of the Mercedes-EQ A, which was recently previewed by a concept car.

The regular A-Class will also have a plug-in hybrid version, in which a turbocharged four-cylinder gasoline engine will be paired with an electric motor and a decently sized Li-ion battery. New diesel and gasoline mills will comprise the rest of the engine lineup. The Renault-sourced 1.5-liter diesels might be replaced by new 1.6-liter from the same company.

Expect the official reveal to happen in the first have of 2017, most likely at the Geneva Motor Show. The first ever A-Class Sedan should arrive a few months later than its hatchback brother.
