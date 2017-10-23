Spyshots: 2018 Mercedes-Benz A-Class W177 Benchmarking Against 2017 VW Golf 7.5

More on this:

1 2019 Mercedes A-Class Spied With Minimal Camouflage, Should Debut in Geneva

2 2018 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Spotted in Traffic, Gets Closer to Production

3 Spyshots: 2019 Mercedes-AMG A45 Looks Ready to Dethrone The Audi RS3

4 Spyshots: 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan First Look on German Roads

5 2018 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Convoy Parades Different Headlights