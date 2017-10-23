Spyshots: 2018 Mercedes-Benz A-Class W177 Benchmarking Against 2017 VW Golf 7.5

On the contrary, since Mercedes-Benz
seems to be somewhat busy benchmarking the upcoming compact against none other than the facelifted Volkswagen Golf 7, otherwise known as the Golf 7.5
.
Sure, the current Golf is quite a bit more premium than its predecessors, but you'd expect Mercedes-Benz to go after the Audi A3
and the BMW 1 Series
in terms of direct rivalry.
That said, Volkswagen's best-seller in its facelifted iteration does come with a bunch of gizmos that were usually reserved for much more expensive models, including things like gesture controls.
Does this mean that the A-Class W177 will have the same time of gadgets as a run-of-the-mill Volkswagen? Probably, and then some, knowing how Mercedes-Benz likes to sprinkle new tech on its models.
Unlike the current generation, the new model will switch from a 12v to a 48v electrical system on some versions, giving it mild-hybrid capabilities on the more powerful engines.
Not yet confirmed, but it is expected that both the A45 replacement and a sub-A45 AMG
model – tentatively called the A40 or A32 – will get a mild-hybrid setup to improve low-end torque and pretty much obliterate turbo lag.
Based on the MFA2 platform, which is an updated version of the current MFA (Modular Front-Wheel-Drive Architecture), the 2018 A-Class will also receive an all-electric version in the shape of the Mercedes-EQ A, which was recently previewed by a concept car.
The regular A-Class will also have a plug-in hybrid version, in which a turbocharged four-cylinder gasoline engine will be paired with an electric motor and a decently sized Li-ion battery. New diesel and gasoline mills will comprise the rest of the engine lineup. The Renault-sourced 1.5-liter diesels might be replaced by new 1.6-liter from the same company.
Expect the official reveal to happen in the first have of 2017, most likely at the Geneva Motor Show. The first ever A-Class Sedan should arrive a few months later than its hatchback brother.