autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2017 Geneva Motor Show  

Spyker C8 Preliator Spyder Debuts In Geneva With Koenigsegg Engine

 
9 Mar 2017, 8:04 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Spyker has presented the Spyder version of the C8 Preliator at this year’s Geneva Motor Show.
At first, you would think that that was all the news the Dutch company had for the world, but it is not. Instead, it comes with a new engine, good for 600 HP and 600 Nm (442 lb-ft).

The big surprise, however, is the supplier of the motor, which is Koenigsegg. It might come as a shock to some, but the two independent supercar manufacturers have teamed up for an engine deal that might be extended beyond the Preliator.

The new engine is not a Freevalve unit, sadly, but it is a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8. The cylinder banks have 90 degrees between them, four valves per cylinder (the norm of the industry), and four camshafts. If it were a Freevalve engine, a technology that Koenigsegg has yet to employ on its models, it would not have any camshafts at all, and it would operate more efficiently.

Spyker’s new engine is paired with a six-speed manual transmission, which has the beautifully crafted gearshift linkage that makes any petrolhead drool. If there’s something that we would want on any manual car instead of a gated shifter, it would be the Spyker gearshift linkage.

The Preliator coupe from Spyker will also get the new V8 unit, which might make the early clients of the Preliator jealous. They can probably afford a swap, and we think Spyker will do it if they ask politely.

The Dutch marque will only build 100 Preliator Spyder models, and each of them has a hefty price tag of $429,000 without any options or taxes. Each model will be produced in Coventry, and the coupes will also be manufactured in the same facility.

The C8 Preliator Spyder can accelerate from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.6 seconds, and if you keep the throttle pinned and go through the gears, it will reach 201 mph (322 km/h).

We must note that the C8 Preliator has an infotainment unit that supports Apple Music and Spotify, and it can be operated with hand gestures.

The Preliator Spyder will be launched on the market by the summer of 2018, so you still have time to make that brilliant start-up idea happen and get wealthy enough to buy one of these roadsters, complete with their Lotus suspension and carbon fiber body.
Spyker Preliator Spyder spyker c8 preliator 2017 Geneva Motor Show spyker preliator v8 Koenigsegg Spyker
press release
 
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78