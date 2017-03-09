Spyker C8 Preliator Spyder Debuts In Geneva With Koenigsegg Engine

Spyker
has presented the Spyder version of the C8 Preliator at this year’s Geneva Motor Show
.
At first, you would think that that was all the news the Dutch company had for the world, but it is not. Instead, it comes with a new engine, good for 600 HP
and 600 Nm (442 lb-ft).
The big surprise, however, is the supplier of the motor, which is Koenigsegg. It might come as a shock to some, but the two independent supercar manufacturers have teamed up for an engine deal that might be extended beyond the Preliator.
The new engine is not a Freevalve unit, sadly, but it is a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8
. The cylinder banks have 90 degrees between them, four valves per cylinder (the norm of the industry), and four camshafts. If it were a Freevalve engine, a technology that Koenigsegg
has yet to employ on its models, it would not have any camshafts at all, and it would operate more efficiently.
Spyker’s new engine is paired with a six-speed manual transmission, which has the beautifully crafted gearshift linkage that makes any petrolhead drool. If there’s something that we would want on any manual car instead of a gated shifter, it would be the Spyker gearshift linkage.
The Preliator coupe from Spyker will also get the new V8 unit, which might make the early clients of the Preliator
jealous. They can probably afford a swap, and we think Spyker will do it if they ask politely.
The Dutch marque will only build 100 Preliator Spyder models, and each of them has a hefty price tag of $429,000 without any options or taxes. Each model will be produced in Coventry, and the coupes will also be manufactured in the same facility.
The C8 Preliator Spyder can accelerate from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.6 seconds, and if you keep the throttle pinned and go through the gears, it will reach 201 mph (322 km/h).
We must note that the C8 Preliator has an infotainment unit that supports Apple Music and Spotify, and it can be operated with hand gestures.
The Preliator Spyder will be launched on the market by the summer of 2018, so you still have time to make that brilliant start-up idea happen and get wealthy enough to buy one of these roadsters, complete with their Lotus suspension and carbon fiber body.