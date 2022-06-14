Spy Video: 2023 Mercedes-AMG C 63 Looks Fast, Electrified 2.0L Engine Sounds Lame

Still waiting for Mercedes-AMG to pull the wraps off the all-new C 63? So are we. In fact, so is almost every petrolhead out there, regardless if they have a soft spot for the cars born in Affalterbach, those signed by BMW M, Audi Sport, or perhaps other divisions responsible for making fast rides.
We’ve literally seen a ton of spy photos, and videos of the 2023 Mercedes-AMG C 63, so why dedicate another story to a different clip? That’s because it puts the spotlight on the sedan, while also revealing the engine note once more, or better said the quietness of the powertrain.
As everyone knows, the next-gen BMW M3 fighter from Mercedes-AMG will ditch the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 in favor of something much smaller. It is the 2.0-liter inline-four, perhaps the same one found under the hood of the entire ‘45’ family, likely tuned, and definitely backed up by an electric motor, in turn, juiced up by a small battery pack.
The motor is understood to generate around 200 horsepower, whereas the internal combustion unit might pump out 450 horsepower. Approximately 650 hp combined is how much oomph it might have on tap, and this should be enough to help it hit 62 mph (100 kph) in around 3.5 seconds from a standstill. We wouldn’t be surprised if the Affalterbach brand decides to compensate for the calm tone of the mill by fitting the car with fake engine noise.
Helping it stand out next to the usual C-Class models, as well as the lesser versions signed by AMG, will be the beefed-up fenders, more aggressive front and rear bumpers, grille with vertical slats, and typical badging. New wheels and colors should round off the package. The new C 63 is understood to debut later this year, though the official unveiling date has yet to be announced.
