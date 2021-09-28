Spy Video: 2023 Mercedes-AMG C 63 Is so Fake Plastic Surgeons Love It

Maybe we’re being too harsh on the new Mercedes-AMG C 63, but it will definitely take a while to get used to that four-pot. In the meantime, we will continue to report on it, as long as prototypes get spotted in the wild, like these ones, seen on and around the Nurburgring.
We won’t even mention the Sedan and Estate body styles (wait, we just did), because we will concentrate on the fake engine trickery. You see, making a four-cylinder mill, albeit one with electrification, sound good is close to impossible. And the car has huge shoes to fill, considering that the outgoing one has a big, sonorous, and fun twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8.
As for the new generation C 63 models, they will feature a turbocharged 2.0-liter unit, with electric assistance. The rumor mill speaks about the same engine found in the ‘45’ series, unsurprisingly, which is understood to have been further refined, to the point where it produces roughly 450 hp. The electric motor is said to be good for a little over 200 hp. In total, the next-gen BMW M3 and Audi RS 4 fighter will allegedly have in excess of 650 hp available via the right pedal.
Even though the camouflage has yet to come off, we know what to expect in terms of design. The Panamericana grille with vertical slats, bigger bumpers with larger air intakes at the front, aggressive diffuser, and quad exhaust pipes, one for each cylinder of the engine. The model-specific wheels and AMG badging will round off the changes, and the latter will also be found inside, on certain parts. The cockpit will feature front sports seats, exclusive upholstery and trim, and a few other special touches.
Probably a few months away from its official unveiling, the new generation AMG C 63 is believed to make its way to dealers in Europe in the first half of 2022. It will apply for a U.S. visa too, and should arrive there as a 2023 model.
As for the new generation C 63 models, they will feature a turbocharged 2.0-liter unit, with electric assistance. The rumor mill speaks about the same engine found in the ‘45’ series, unsurprisingly, which is understood to have been further refined, to the point where it produces roughly 450 hp. The electric motor is said to be good for a little over 200 hp. In total, the next-gen BMW M3 and Audi RS 4 fighter will allegedly have in excess of 650 hp available via the right pedal.
Even though the camouflage has yet to come off, we know what to expect in terms of design. The Panamericana grille with vertical slats, bigger bumpers with larger air intakes at the front, aggressive diffuser, and quad exhaust pipes, one for each cylinder of the engine. The model-specific wheels and AMG badging will round off the changes, and the latter will also be found inside, on certain parts. The cockpit will feature front sports seats, exclusive upholstery and trim, and a few other special touches.
Probably a few months away from its official unveiling, the new generation AMG C 63 is believed to make its way to dealers in Europe in the first half of 2022. It will apply for a U.S. visa too, and should arrive there as a 2023 model.