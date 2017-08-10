Spy Video: 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Headlights Look Like Snake Eyes

Respecting the German tradition of looking like it has only the tiniest of facelifts, the revamped 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class W205 will play the technology card instead of following the latest fashion trends.

6 photos



In this latest amateur spy video, a pre-production prototype flaunts its likely optional Multibeam LED headlights, which are almost completely uncovered by masking tape.



As you can see, the car's front end has an anguine look thanks to both the shape of the headlights and the multitude of LED lamps that are hosted inside. The front and rear bumpers will also get some nips and tucks, which is why they are still fully covered on this prototype, but the overall design will be almost unchanged.



It's under the hood where the biggest changes will happen, with V6-engines soon becoming extinct in the



The C400 and Mercedes- AMG C43 will, therefore, get more power and have better fuel economy thanks to a new inline-six based around a 48-volt electric system with mild-hybrid capabilities.



On the diesel front, the C200 and C220 d will both be replaced by two versions of the 2.0-liter diesel that first made an appearance on the



The model is expected to be publicly unveiled at the 2017 Frankfurt Auto Show in September at the earliest, with the car appearing in showrooms a few months later. A later unveiling, at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November, isn't out of the question either. Either way, the updated C-Class is going out as a MY2018 in most markets, just in time to have a brawl with the



