Spy Photos: 2019 Buick LaCrosse Facelift Caught Testing In Europe

Of all places where Buick could test the facelifted LaCrosse, the American automaker chose Spain. But that’s no coincidence if you remember the P2XX platform is the longer version of the E2XX. The latter platform underpins the Opel Insignia, which is made in Germany and imported in the U.S. as the Buick Regal.
Manufactured in the U.S. and China since 2016, the third-generation LaCrosse is starting to show its age. The most aggravating thing about the luxed-up sedan is the market’s shift towards crossovers and SUVs, a change that takes its toll on sales.

From 27,582 examples sold in 2016, Buick managed to move 20,161 units of the LaCrosse in 2017. The period from January to May 2018 doesn’t show any solid improvement, confirming that sedans have fallen out of preference in this part of the world. Does it even come as a surprise Ford plans to cut back its passenger-car lineup to the Focus Active and Mustang?

Even though Fiat Chrysler and Ford are focused on churning out as many trucks and SUVs as possible, General Motors still believes in traditional-bodied cars. To this effect, the higher-ups want the LaCrosse to live on for the 2019 model year. As you can tell from the following photographs, the automaker will redesign the headlights and taillights, as well as the grille. Based on the size and styling of the wheels, the prototype in question is a lower trim level of the full-size luxury sedan.

Little else is known about the 2019 LaCrosse, though it’s certain that more safety technology is in the pipeline. Minor revisions to the interior and infotainment system are also expected, as well as a different pricing strategy for the whole range.

The LaCrosse starts at $29,565 for the 2018 model year, with the luxed-up Avenir specification kicking off at $44,870. In terms of engine options, the 2.5-liter four-cylinder with eAssist is joined by a 3.6-liter V6 with Active Fuel Management and 310 horsepower on tap.
