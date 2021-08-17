Spry+ Near Indestructible Drone Does It All: Swims and Even Takes Off from Water

The Spry+ Waterproof Sports Drone is the official title of the trinket we’ll be discussing today. Why bring up another drone? Simple. Because this one seems to take the hassle and worry out of owning and operating a drone. How? Well, it’s right there in the name, but then again, it can do a bit more than just be waterproof.
To get an understanding of just what the Spry+ is meant to be, it’ll help to know a bit about its manufacturer, in this case, SwellPro. Back in 2013, the founder of the company, Eric Hu, woke up with a downed drone in the middle of the Caribbean. You can guess what happens to a drone that has no waterproof rating when it encounters water.
From this happening, Hu decided he was going to use his knowledge of cameras and hobby planes to create his own problem-solving drone. Years later, this company pushes out several drones, some meant for fun and some for downright movie making.
The Spry+, on the other hand, is, as its name would imply, a waterproof drone which you can use for those awesome action shots during an array of sports. Do you have in plan to jump off some cliffs into the sea this weekend and want to catch the amazing shots of people enjoying the way down? This is probably the drone to do it with.
operate underwater. Sure, it won’t be swimming around at its 65 kph (40 mph) top speed, but the fact that your shot can continue underwater is sure to bring a smile to any filmmaker’s face.
Speaking of filmmakers, the Spry+ is equipped with a 4K, 30 FPS video format, takes 12 MP photos, is equipped with a 64 GB SD card, and includes Wi-Fi connectivity. Features like anti-shake and several flight patterns make for smooth filming and shots all around.
One feature that the manufacturer included into the workings of the Spry+ is that of a “Smart Orbit” feature. If selected, the drone will circle round the controller within a certain radius. If the controller moves, the drone follows.
Overall, the drone can cruise at an altitude of just 200 meters (656 feet). While that may not seem like much, any higher and you could possibly lose it from sight. If that happens, several safety and return features make sure you don’t lose your toy.
With a flight time of around 17 minutes, however, you’d better know what you’re doing or at least have another battery pack on hand. If you don’t, you’ll have to pull over for up to 90 minutes in order to recharge.
One fun feature that folks may enjoy is “TrollSafe.” when activated, the drone will be used as an assistant for your fishing experience. You can lure, troll, hover and even use it for long-range casting.
If you end up liking what you just read about take note that the Spry+ is going to cost you $888 (€754 at current exchange rates). Pretty good for a drone that’s meant to take the worry out of your experience, and then even add to it.
