Spruced Up Cadillac Escalade Looks Finger-Licking Good

It’s been almost three years since production of the fifth generation Cadillac Escalade commenced at the Arlington factory. During this time, we’ve seen the luxo-barge being subjected to all sorts of tests, and dressed in different attires, some with a flashy CGI flair, and others in attractive suits.
The one posted in the image gallery above falls in the latter category, as it is a very pretty proposal that bears the signature of Larte Design. The tuner dropped a few images of it on its social media accounts a few days ago, accompanied by a short caption that goes through some of the things that make it look more special.
It’s obvious that the focal point is the bi-tone design, with burgundy used on the lower parts of the body, and black on the upper sections. As for some of the stuff that came from the aftermarket world, it comprises the hood, grille, splitter with additional lights, wheel arch extensions, and side mirror casings. The door moldings, tailgate and roof-mounted spoilers, rear bumper overlay, diffuser, and tailpipes are also included.
Since the Cadillac Escalade is such a big boy, it is one of the few vehicles that can rock a pair of oversized wheels and not look ridiculous. In this case, however, they’re not that big, well, not when compared to the overall proportions of this vehicle, because they do measure 24 inches in diameter. The bi-tone alloys have a multi-spoke design, and a small amount of concavity, and were wrapped in new tires.
According to Larte, the body kit, otherwise made entirely of carbon fiber, is named the Esthete, and was equipped to this high-rider in Germany. There is no word on the pricing, so interested parties will have to reach out to them in order to find out how much it costs to make their Escalades look like this.
This project reminds us of another Escalade tuned by the same company, which we covered nearly one year ago. That one sports identical add-ons, from what we can tell, and rides on the same wheels, with an identical diameter. However, the main difference between them is the color, as while this one is a bit flashier, without stepping over the OTT line, that one had a more-restrained gray look.
Before wrapping it up, we will remind you that the GM-owned luxury brand’s flagship SUV kicks off at just under $80,000 in the United States. For the much hotter Escalade-V ESV, you are looking at a minimum of $154,000, excluding destination and dealer fees. This one brings a 682-horsepower 6.2-liter supercharged V8 to the part, which steams out 653 pound-feet (885 Nm) of torque, delivered to the wheels through a ten-speed auto ‘box.
