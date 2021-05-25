Sprint Like a Pro With Roval's Rapide Handlebar, Now Available to All Riders

Specialized’s wheel division Roval expands its range of consumer products with an aero bar that has only been tested by the pros up until now. The Rapide Handlebar is now available for purchase.
The Rapide Handlebar was created using the popular Win Tunnel designed and built by Specialized, which is optimized for real bike speeds and allows them to run various types of simulations. The handlebar saves 20 seconds over a round bar, thanks to its aerodynamic design. Roval boasts on extensive hours of Win Tunnel testing for the handlebar.
The bar showcases the same attention to detail Roval puts in its high-end wheels. With the airfoil offset forward, Rapide promises greater wrist, forearm, and knee clearance, which makes the handlebar perfect for both sprints and effort.
Made of a blend of carbon fiber materials, Rapide has a textured top for both a secure and comfortable grip. The integrated texture ensures a solid grip even in rougher conditions when it is wet or you have sweaty hands and are riding in excessive heat.
Roval’s handlebar weighs only 225 grams (7.9 oz) in a 42 cm (16.5 in) width, which makes it a very competitive product. The bar comes in four widths: 380 mm (14.9 in), 400 mm (15.7 in), 420 mm (16.5 in), and 440 mm (17.3 in). It has a 125 mm (4.9 in) drop and a 75 mm (2.9 in) reach with two degrees of flare at the top.
The Rapide handlebar has been tested by sponsored pro tour riders such as Sam Bennett and Mark Cavendish before it became available on the consumer market. It brought them dozens of wins and it was their constant feedback that led to its improvement in usability.
You can get the Roval Rapide Handlebar on the Roval website for a price of $300. The product comes with a lifetime warranty.
