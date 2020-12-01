Spotted 2021 Ford Bronco Gets Rendered In a Tasty Retro-Flavored Combination

Eagerly awaited, but not yet in full-swing production, the 2021 Ford Bronco is being spotted all over the place. For example, a Cyber Orange 2-Door Badlands example was recently photographed somewhere in Colorado. That wasn't enough, though, as someone decided to take things a step further in the virtual world by bringing back the Grabber Orange/Wimbledon White combination of the original Bronco and turning the off-roader into a wheeled Creamsicle!
As far as Ford is concerned, the elusive White Top so many Bronco fans are asking for is not a done deal just yet - though we’re still eagerly waiting for the company to continue to update its Build & Price online configurator tool to include all of its 200+ accessories.
On the other hand, Blue Oval aficionados continue to bring us news of just about every Bronco spotted out there. And one user of the bronco6g.com forum decided it was time for things to progress a little further with some help from the good ol’ Adobe Photoshop.
Thus, the 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands that was spotted proudly wearing its Cyber Orange attire somewhere in Colorado has been reworked to drop the MIC top in favor of the White version. The result is easily not everyone’s cup of tea, as the comments clearly reveal – it's a love it or hate it situation, to be honest.
Still, among the Creamsicle callbacks, this also hearkens back to the original Bronco (especially since it’s a 2-Door), with the user behind the Cactus Jack acronym specifically referencing the Grabber Orange/Wimbledon White combination of yore.
Interestingly, he didn’t push past common sense, stopping short of repainting the plastic fender flares as well. We do think there was some virtue into redressing the black grille to match the white top, though.
Of course, this is just an exercise in imagination, and we’re probably just going to have to be patient until Ford unleashes the first series-production examples into the wild to check out how people will personalize it.
