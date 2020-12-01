Spotted 2021 Ford Bronco Gets Rendered In a Tasty Retro-Flavored Combination

Eagerly awaited, but not yet in full-swing production, the 2021 Ford Bronco is being spotted all over the place. For example, a Cyber Orange 2-Door Badlands example was recently photographed somewhere in Colorado. That wasn't enough, though, as someone decided to take things a step further in the virtual world by bringing back the Grabber Orange/Wimbledon White combination of the original Bronco and turning the off-roader into a wheeled Creamsicle!

