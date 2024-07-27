Spotlight USA: Experience Prime Alaskan Views and Great UTVs With Destination Yamaha

We get it. You probably don't have the budget to justify dropping mid-to-high five figures on a powersports vehicle with all the bells, whistles, and off-road capability to make your inner nine-year-old sing. The human mind is typically more ambitious and adventurous than the wallet and bank account attached to it. But if Yamaha is your powersports brand of choice, they have a solution for you.
This is the Destination Yamaha program, and if you're the kind of person who loves the thrill of a well-sorted dirt bike, side-by-side, ATV, or even a purpose-built racing bike but doesn't have the means or facilities to own one, we can't think of a better way to experience this for a few hours than an off-road trail experience owned and operated by Yamaha themselves. Across over 50 unique locations across the lower 48 states and elsewhere, there's a combination of Yamaha powersports vehicles and a matching dream destination for anyone familiar with the brand.
However, the confines of the above-mentioned lower 48 can't contain Yamaha's zeal for adventure. It's basically 75 percent of their marketing strategy, the other 25 being top-notch Japanese build quality made right here in the States. Newnan, Georgia, in the case of Yamaha's powersports division. The company's USDM-spec golf carts and WaveRunner watercraft are also manufactured here. In any case, our travels on behalf of the PR Yamaha powersports PR team brought us to the stunning Ketchican Adventurevue Park. Just a short drive from the sleepy Pacific Northwest coastal town of Ketchikan, Alaska, a quaint and serene but abjectly isolated destination gives way to some of the most breathtaking views in North America.
Through a fruitful partnership with the thrill seeker allies at Yamaha, Ketchikan Adventurevue is one of five Destination Yamaha locations native to the 49th state. It's also the only one in the state to take advantage of the rainforest conditions native to this part of North America's Pacific Northwest. Starting at $249 per adult rider (13+) and $228 for a child before tax and fees, this investment nets you roughly three hours and change behind the wheel of Yamaha's super-capable Wolverine X2 and X4 850 R-Spec two-cylinder UTV.
These bare-bones off-roaders might not come standard with all the luxuries in the world, but they have more than enough top-notch hardware in the engine and suspension department to ensure you have a whale of a good time out on the trail. That means two things because humpbacks are one of the defining sea creatures of this part of Alaska. Indeed, Ketchikan Adventureview is one of a handful of venues on Destination Yamaha's roster that are not oriented around outright speed or raw thrills.
With the ECUs in their Wolverine 850s set to the turtle mode of their speed management system, the name of the game, as you make your way along the trails to the George Inlet Fjords of the Tongass National Forest, is to soak in the scenery. You'll have ample time to soak in the impressive fauna and foliage you won't find anywhere else but in this remote part of the Pacific Northwest. Oh, and if you're rolling your eyes at the prospect of trundling along in a perfect single-file line in turtle mode, let us remind you that Ketchikan is a legit rainforest. One where the ground is more often than not slicker than a Slip-N-Slide greased with weapons-grade WD-40 thanks to rainstorms that sometimes last a week straight.
As we mentioned in our full review of the Wolverine X2 850 R-Spec, you can kill someone or yourself if you have access to the full capabilities this side-by-side is capable of. For Yamaha's customers and legal team, it's safe to say this safety-minded approach is best for all parties involved. Besides, you can still have loads of fun a side-by-side as peppy and capable as a Wolverine when the going gets rough, even at a limited top speed. Besides being easier on the vehicle, the limit in speed probably does wonders for your spine and tailbone as well. In short, a lack of outright raw speed isn't nearly enough to be a dealbreaker.
As you reach the halfway point of the journey along Mahoney Lake and nearby Mahoney Falls, riders can dismount their side-by-sides and soak in the pristine views of the still mostly unconquered Alaskan wilderness. Several pre-planned stops along the five-ish mile route give each rider and passenger more than enough time to appreciate the lakes, mountains, and vast woodland forests. Thanks to a state ordinance prohibiting new construction of permanent structures in this portion of the national forest, there won't be any steel and concrete spoiling a view, and that's a guarantee. Seriously, Ketchikan Adventureview had to float the structure housing its reception area by barge and pull it ashore on massive wooden logs that form its foundation. This makes it relatively easy to move the structure if the Park Ranger service comes knocking.
Folks routinely pay thousands to turn these federally protected woods into the ultimate getaway from the big city. But rarely is there a hot campfire lunch waiting for you in the middle of the journey, as it is an optional extra at Ketchikan Adventureview if you choose to include it. Back at the cabin, all guests are welcome to a freshly grilled reindeer sausage link, served on a warm bun with a cup of crockpot chili as a little side dish. For those of you worried that reindeer sausage tastes like a glorified hot dog, we can confidently say that this one didn't. After a muddy three-hour off-roading session, that aroma of spiced, smokey grilled meat, a chili side dish, and a hot cup of coffee hit the spot in a way that's hard to put into words.
ell, let's try to break down the math. The base MSRP for a 2024 Yamaha Wolverine X2 850 with no bells or whistles whatsoever is $15,799 before destination charges. Before fees, it'd cost Mom, Dad, and their two kids $954 for the tickets to attend the Destination Yamaha experience at Ketchikan Adventureview. A little armchair math tells us that works out to around 16 and a half sessions at Ketchikan before you've totaled the cost of outright owning a Wolverine X2 850 R-Spec.
If your family only plans to ride side-by-sides once or twice on their future vacation escapades, you can understand how Yamaha takes the burden of ownership that's usually a prerequisite for this kind of experience and makes it a non-issue. By putting the experience of driving a side-by-side, an ATV, or a motorcycle at the fingertips of the public without forking out huge dough to bring one home, Destination Yamaha lets timeless memories that might've never come to pass without it become reality.
With a desirable, far-off destination like Ketchikan serving as a fitting place for these memories to form, the combination of vehicle and setting was nothing short of phenomenal. We can't speak for each destination, but the professionalism, helpfulness, and hospitality of the Ketchikan Adventurevue staff was the icing on a very desirable cake of sorts. Keep in mind that Destination Yamaha has four other riding experience venues in Alaska alone. There's one in Willow specializing in similarly-specked UTVs, one in Sterling serving just the ATV crowd, and one each in Anchorage and Denali Park, offering both side-by-side and ATV experiences.
If the end goal was to leave this section of America's largest national park with a mind full of memories and a belly full of exotic meats, then Destination Yamaha delivered exactly what you want it to and nothing you don't. But that said, is there a genuine value for money in dropping almost a thousand bills to bring a family of four off-roading at Ketchikan Adventureview? W
So if the mood suits you, people can and have made their way across the union's largest state, riding Yamaha powersports vehicles a good portion of the way. If your idea of the ultimate getaway involves the roar of internal combustion and the most pristine views money can buy in North America. Then we'll accept your thanks when you leave feeling satisfied.