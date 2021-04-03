Spotify’s Mysterious Car Device Leaks Again as Launch Could Be Near

More on this:

1 Google Says Major Android Auto Bug Already Fixed, Users Claim Otherwise

2 Spotify Changes the Rule of the Game: The Driver No Longer Picks the Music

3 Fixing Music on Android Auto Is So Painful You’ll Likely Just Wait for an Update

4 New Android Auto Music Glitch in Town and This Time It’s Really Frustrating

5 Most Popular Music App Broken on Android Auto Because Nothing Can Be Easy