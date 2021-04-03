Spotify’s Mysterious Car Device Leaks Again as Launch Could Be Near

Back in 2019, Spotify announced a project called Car Thing, the company’s debut in the car hardware industry with a gadget whose purpose was to help the company collect some analytics regarding the way subscribers interact with its content.
Spotify said from the very beginning that Car Thing wasn’t necessarily aimed at the consumer market, but new photos that reached the web this week appear to suggest otherwise.
First and foremost, the images that you see here have been discovered by MacRumors contributor Steve Moser in the iOS version of Spotify and are believed to provide us with a look at the near-final version of the Car Thing. We still don’t know if this is the name Spotify wants to use for its production version of the device though.
Drawings that were discovered in FCC filings not a long time ago pointed to an evolved version of the device, but these new photos indicate the design is now even more polished and ready for a possible launch.
The Car Thing now boasts a large display, likely with touch support given some virtual buttons to control the media playback also show up on the screen. There are two separate buttons, one super large and a smaller one just below it, most likely for features like adjusting the volume.
By the looks of things, the device would also support multiple mounting methods, including in the air vent, just like a typical smartphone. Without a doubt, the goal is to be placed in a way that the driver can see the screen, and it’s believed voice control would be a key feature to reduce distraction.
But right now, there’s a lot we don’t know about Spotify’s mysterious car device, and probably the most important question is whether the company plans to release it for consumers or not. Spotify has so far remained tight-lipped on the progress of this project, so no other official details are available.
