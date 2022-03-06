Spotify for Android Gets a Highly Anticipated Feature First Requested 7 Years Ago

I typically run Spotify on Android Auto in my car, but whenever I’m the passenger and want to enjoy my tunes via Bluetooth, I run the app on my Android phone.
This is where I occasionally come across the horrific system the Android version of Spotify still sticks with when it comes to adding tracks to the playlist.
The only way to do this is to rely on the three-dot menu in the top right corner for every song that you want to add to the playlist.
iPhone users, on the other hand, have been able to do it more conveniently for quite some time. Spotify for iOS comes with a feature called swipe-to-queue, which, as you can easily figure out by simply reading its name, allows users to swipe on a specific track to add it to the playlist.
The Android version of the app has somehow been ignored so far, even though the first request for this feature dates back to 2015.
Earlier this week, however, someone has spotted swipe-to-queue on Android as well. Spotify hasn’t released an official announcement regarding this new feature, but it turns out the rollout is underway, and users should receive it sooner rather than later.
The swipe-to-queue is still nowhere to be seen on my Android device, so I guess it’ll take some until the rollout is completed.
Given how anticipated this feature is, Spotify should undoubtedly release an official announcement on this, as I’m pretty sure quite a lot of users will be happy to hear swipe-to-queue is now available on Android as well. If you don’t have the feature on your Android device just yet, you should first make sure you’re already running the most recent version of Spotify.
If you do, then waiting is your only option, as the rollout of swipe-to-queue appears to be happening gradually to people across the world.
The only way to do this is to rely on the three-dot menu in the top right corner for every song that you want to add to the playlist.
iPhone users, on the other hand, have been able to do it more conveniently for quite some time. Spotify for iOS comes with a feature called swipe-to-queue, which, as you can easily figure out by simply reading its name, allows users to swipe on a specific track to add it to the playlist.
The Android version of the app has somehow been ignored so far, even though the first request for this feature dates back to 2015.
Earlier this week, however, someone has spotted swipe-to-queue on Android as well. Spotify hasn’t released an official announcement regarding this new feature, but it turns out the rollout is underway, and users should receive it sooner rather than later.
The swipe-to-queue is still nowhere to be seen on my Android device, so I guess it’ll take some until the rollout is completed.
Given how anticipated this feature is, Spotify should undoubtedly release an official announcement on this, as I’m pretty sure quite a lot of users will be happy to hear swipe-to-queue is now available on Android as well. If you don’t have the feature on your Android device just yet, you should first make sure you’re already running the most recent version of Spotify.
If you do, then waiting is your only option, as the rollout of swipe-to-queue appears to be happening gradually to people across the world.