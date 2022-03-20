Spotify Drops Support for Pioneer and Kenwood Head Units

Spotify is without a doubt one of the most popular music apps behind the wheel, and the company certainly knows this very well.
But instead of making its app easier to use while driving, Spotify somehow does exactly the opposite for a reason that’s as controversial as possible.
Not a long time ago, Spotify removed the Car View mode from its Android and iOS app, and now the company has confirmed another change that’s going to affect owners of aftermarket car head units out there.
The app no longer supports launching from Pioneer and JVC-Kenwood media receivers – these devices were fitted with a way to launch Spotify directly from the head unit while also being able to display essential playback controls.
But as it turns out, Spotify users are now being told to switch to Bluetooth or USB cable connections, as the support for these units has been deprecated.
The company hasn’t provided any explanation for this sudden change of mind, but many believe the whole thing is related to its very own device aimed at drivers.
Launched earlier this year for all customers in the United States, Spotify’s Car Thing is a device that many see as a replacement to Android Auto and CarPlay. It’s a Spotify companion unit that allows users to control the playback from a dedicated screen that can be installed in the dashboard of any vehicle out there.
But while Car Thing is far from becoming a full replacement to an aftermarket unit or Android Auto and CarPlay receivers, dropping essential functionality that Spotify users have been relying on for years is clearly a step backward.
At this point, it’s hard to believe Spotify is working on anything new on this front, as the full focus appears to be its own Car Thing. The device comes with an $89.99 price tag in the United States, and it obviously requires a Spotify Premium subscription.
